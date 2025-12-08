Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: tim seeley, x-force

Inglorious X-Force to unveil old Tim Seeley X-Men characters in 2026

Inglorious X-Force #1 is a comic book series launching in January and spinning out of the current X-Men: Age Of Revelation, by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria. And from the preview below, also included the return of former X-Men character Sharedse, known as Unveil, who first appeared in Age of X-Man: Apocalypse & the X-Tracts #1 co-created by Tim Seeley in 2019. Then, a young mutant from Barbados, recruited by Murshid En Sabah Nur to be part of his X-Tracts religious group, which opposed the ruling of the X-Men and Department X during the Age of X-Man pocket universe. It was unknown if Unveil was one of the inhabitants of the Age of X-Man, created by X-Man and Life Seed, and perished when it was recreated from scratch. However, it appears that she may not have been. And given that, it may suggest that other characters with links to the Ages of Apocalypse may also appear. What about the mutants who meet their deaths in Undeadpool, also starring Cable, also written by Tim Seeley. Set in this possible parallel future, might we see their chronological first appearances in Inglorious X-Force? Fantastica, Kid Man-Thing, Magni, Two-Fer-One and what about Fearless? Just a thought…

Inglorious X-Force (2026-) #1 by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE! CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle! Inglorious X-Force (2026-) #2 by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria

HELL TO PAY… HELLVERINE must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of CABLE'S secret agenda! PLUS: Meet the HIDDEN AGENT who's been STALKING X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

