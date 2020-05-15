Is James Tynion IV the Writer Behind Boom's Secret #1 in June?

Let's join up some dots. From James Tynion IV's newsletter yesterday…

On Monday, I got a message that the Publisher of one of the companies I work for wanted to have a conversation. I got on the phone with him later that day. On the call, he told me that he had a crazy idea. That he had read my newsletter before the weekend, in which I had said that I was excited about people who were trying big things in the face of the Coronavirus Crisis, and it got him thinking about what the company could do. And so he pitched me a crazy thing about one of my projects. And then I spoke to my co-creator, and let the company what we would need to make it work. And then they said yes… And then we were off to the races. I have a feeling you're not actually going to believe how quickly this came together when it gets announced. That you'll think there was a longer gestational move, but honestly, what's about to happen is exciting to me on like six or seven levels. And I've already warned my editor over there that they have created a "if you give a mouse a cookie" situation when it comes to the format the series will be released in. I'm not going to tell you which of my projects it is (it is one that I've already discussed here), or the format it's going to come out in, but we're hoping it'll give more people a chance to see this series, and help elevate it, right when shops are looking for exciting new books to sell.

Now James Tynion IV's work right now is from DC Comics and Boom Studios. Earlier in the week, we ran this story, "What is The Secret New Boom Studios #1 Launch For June 17th?"

Though official news probably wasn't scheduled till next week, I'm hearing that Boom Studios is planning to announce a new secret addition to its "Must Read" slate of books this year. This new mystery project, a first for a creator-owned series from Boom. will go on-sale Wednesday, June 17 and FOC on Monday, May 25th with full returnability for any retailer who's part of the free Boom Guarantee program. I'm told this will be written by one of the biggest writers in comics and reunite one of Boom Studios' most successful creative teams, which sounds like a recipe for the kind of hit that direct market retailers have said they need right now – not an event, but a true starting point for new readers looking for the next big creator-owned series. Given that Boom has apparently seen an increase in orders since Diamond started FOCing comics once again, it sounds like retailers are responding well to Boom's Day One initiative.

Could we join the two join events up? Tynion's current books for Boom are Something Is Killing the Children and the upcoming Wynd but probably some others as well. What could this new #1 be? If it is actually him?