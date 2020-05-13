What is The Secret New Boom Studios #1 Launch For June 17th?

Though official news probably wasn't scheduled till next week, I'm hearing that Boom Studios is planning to announce a new secret addition to its "Must Read" slate of books this year. This new mystery project, a first for a creator-owned series from Boom. will go on-sale Wednesday, June 17 and FOC on Monday, May 25th with full returnability for any retailer who's part of the free Boom Guarantee program.

I'm told this will be written by one of the biggest writers in comics and reunite one of Boom Studios' most successful creative teams, which sounds like a recipe for the kind of hit that direct market retailers have said they need right now – not an event, but a true starting point for new readers looking for the next big creator-owned series. Given that Boom has apparently seen an increase in orders since Diamond started FOCing comics once again, it sounds like retailers are responding well to Boom's Day One initiative.

While we might not know any further details yet, we do know that the books designated "Must Read" by Boom Studios have produced some of the biggest creator-owned launches in 2019 – like The Red Mother #1 which has been selling up to $175 or Once & Future #1 conquering them all at $200.

And don't forget the biggest surprise creator-owned hit of 2019 from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera in Something is Killing The Children #1, which nearly immediately joined Boom's 50K Club, went to a sixth printing nearly six months later due to reader demand and saw raw copies recently selling for over $30 until we ran an article that drove prices up to $90.

That book was so big it helped Tynion land the gig on Batman where he became the hottest writer in superhero comics thanks his new character Punchline. Not only do we live in a world where Boom Studios #1s affect DC's business, but they've also drawn the attention of all the big speculators in comics – which is why Bone Parish #1 sells for over $120 and Black Badge #1 sells for over $125.

That all makes Boom Studios #1s the hottest sure thing in comics right now, for readers and speculators – so when this new project is announced, how high will orders go? And will it be enough to meet what should be even more increased demand for Boom creator-owned series, with Faithless II #1 hitting comic shops on June 10?

Let's put it this way – I'd pre-order a copy (or two) just to make sure you're prepared for the story on June 17th about how this new comic has already sold out…