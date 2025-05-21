Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Is This Absolute Flash's Big Meme Moment? Absolute Flash #3 Spoilers

Is this Absolute Flash's big meme moment? Absolute Flash #3 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles out today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #3 shakes up canon with new origins for Wally West and Grodd, adding emotional depth.

Grodd’s empathy and telepathy lead to unexpected moments, driving the story toward a meme-worthy twist.

The Rogues strike hard, forcing Wally West to unlock his new speed powers or risk being captured.

Upcoming issues tease new threats as Wally hides in Central City and braces for a showdown with Heat Wave.

Absolute Flash #3 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles has been doing its best to rewrite everything away from the original, giving Absolute Wally West more of a Dr. Manhattan origin and making Absolute Grodd more of a telepathic, mutated monkey with empathy. This leads to a certain meeting of minds, from one ape to another. It turns out they both have tragedies in their lives.

When the two universes do finally connect, a Grodd of two worlds, especially as DC Grodd is also telepathic these days. But with Grodd being used as a weapon by the Absolute Rogues, it seems that his absolute empathy has taken Grodd to some rather unexpected places.

And may give Absolute Flash its first big meme moment. Take it away, Absolute Captain Cold…

The monkey has indeed gone rogue. Leaving us with a boy and his monkey, it's a tale as old as time.

But Absolute Barry Allen is staying dead, folks. No timey-wimey reversal of that. Not yet, at least.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #3

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES PRESS THE ATTACK! Wally's back is up against the wall as the Rogues bear down on him. Can he evade capture and harness some of his newfound speed, or is he already at the finish line? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

And to come…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #4

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) AL Kaplan (CA) Nick Robles

Wally's on the run and looking for any safe space to hide out. He finds himself in Central City and meets a kindly man who offers him a place to crash at the youth mission. But is anyone truly safe when the fastest kid alive comes to their city? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #5

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) AL Kaplan (CA) Nick Robles

HEAT WAVE ATTACKS! Wally's going to need to learn to handle the heat as he faces down the monstrous Heat Wave! Can he evade his fiery grasp, or will the young speedster be burned to a crisp?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #6

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES REVEALED! Just who are the mysterious Rogues chasing after Wally West, and how did they join Project Olympus? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/20/2025

