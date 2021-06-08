J-Novel Club to Hold Panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021

J-Novel Club, the digital-first publisher of Japanese light novels and manga, will join the livestream event running July 3rd & 4th; All panels also to be available via VOD July 5th to 16th. Anime Expo Lite 2021 proudly presents the J-Novel Club panel as part of this year's two-day, livestream convention running Saturday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 4th.

The team at J-Novel Club will run through the latest news and announcements they are bringing to Anime Expo Lite! Also bring your best questions for the panel team to answer immediately after the announcement segment!

J-Novel Club is a digital publishing company that offers officially licensed and English-translated light novel and manga titles for its community of online readers. Since 2019, the site launched J-Novel Heart, their imprint for shoujo and josei titles, focusing on romantic storylines to appeal to previously underserved audiences. Fan-favorite series include My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! and The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap. More details on J-Novel Club can be found at: https://j-novel.club.

Tickets to access this year's Anime Expo Lite programming are $5 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Hate Is A Virus commUNITY Action Fund. After the stream concludes on July 4th, ticketholders can re-watch the content, as well as access additional programming, on a VOD basis from July 5th -16th, 2021.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the long-running annual convention.

Anime Expo is the biggest North American fan celebration for Japanese pop culture including anime, TV & film, fashion, video games, manga, dance, live concerts, collectibles, and exclusive convention merchandise, presented as an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Registration information:

Dates – July 3-4, 2021 / 12pm – 8pm (PST)

Ticket Registration: https://www.tixr.com/groups/animeexpolite/events/anime-expo-lite-2021-benefitting-hate-is-a-virus-23015

