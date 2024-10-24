Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: james gunn, lebron james

James Gunn To Hook LeBron James Up With Batman Comics

James Gunn To Hook LeBron James Up With Batman Comics... but maybe he should pop into Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles as well?

Article Summary LeBron James seeks Batman comics and asks for comic book store recommendations on X.

James Gunn offers to send LeBron Batman comics directly with a simple "DM me" response.

Golden Apple Comics in LA, praised by experts, celebrates 45 years serving comic fans.

LeBron could also explore digital options like DC Universe Infinite for his comic needs.

LeBron James, the professional basketball player for the NBA team, Los Angeles Lakers, and nicknamed "King James", is looking for Batman comics. He posted to X, asking, "Best place to order comic books from??? Used to collect when I was younger. Batman being my fav. I can order and read from IPad or best to do straight off the comic??" And indeed, DC Comics once published some custom comic books for him.

Whatnot replied "i know a great place you can go"

Rob Liefeld replied "Golden Apple in L.A. is your best bet, King."

replied "Golden Apple in L.A. is your best bet, King." Golden Apple Comics stated "Come into the OG shop in LA on Melrose and LaBrea and get the goods, celebrating our 45th year in business or you can order from our website. Link in bio. Either way, King's should read printed comics, not digital."

Ron Cacace, Director of Communications of Alien Books, replied "i think my pals at @DCOfficial will be reaching out to you soon but in any case there's great comic shops across the country or you can download apps like DC Universe Infinite"

But it was DC Studios head James Gunn, never shy of losing a sale, who replied "DM me and I'll hook you up." Looks like LeBron James will be getting some Batman comic books faster than a speeding basketball. Just in case he wants more, and takes Rob Liefeld's advice, Golden Apple Comics can be found on 7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, 90038. The store's original owners, Bill Liebowitz and Thom Smitham, opened Golden Apple Comics there in 1979, named after the business that previously stood in that location, called Golden Apple After Liebowitz's death in 2004, his widow Sharon and son Ryan took over the business and continue to run the store.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!