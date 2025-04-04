Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, tariffs
US Tariffs in the Daily LITG, 4th of April 2025
The expected impact - and just the plain maths - of the new US tariffs on imports was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
US Tariffs in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Latest Trump Tariffs About To Hit The Comic Book Industry Explained
- CinemaCon 2025: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog
- Win or Lose: Pixar Animator Posts Kai's Original Trans Storyline Look
- The Boys: Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki Have Some "Winchester" Fun
- Mary Jane Watson And Venom, The Perfect Couple, Official From Marvel
- Introducing A New X-Man With A Really Big Gun In X-Men #14 (Spoilers)
- The Naked Gun Teaser Trailer & Poster Revealed During CinemaCon
- The Minecraft Meal Arrives at McDonalds with Adult Collectibles
- Al Ewing To Replace Tom Taylor On Detective Comics Annual 2025
- The Return Of Wyre After 30 Years in The Daily LITG, 4th April, 2025
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Wilomina Graphic Novel from Metaphrog, Published By Scholastic Graphix
- How Captain Atom Could Be The Key To Inferno And The Legion Of Doom
- Ten Years Of Rick And Morty Comics & One That Will Never Be Reprinted
- Concert Of Champions #1 Featured Big Surprise Marvel Debut (Spoilers)
- PrintWatch: DC x Sonic, Frank Miller Daredevil, Venom and Transformers
- Udon Entertainment Leaves Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster
LITG one year ago… Redundancies at IDW
- Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight
- Rob Liefeld Tells All About Marvel & Image In "Robservations" Memoir
- Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
- McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack
- Six Million Dollar Superman – Action Comics #1 Sets New Record Sale
- Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis As Wolverine & Black Panther Go Beserk
- IHOP Partners With SEGA On New Sonic The Hedgehog Menu
- The Tonight Show Sets Conan O'Brien Return, 14 Years After Departing
- Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane
- Space Ghost #1 Gets 33,500 Orders Already, Dynamite Says "Not Enough"
- Jerry Siegel Replacing Joe Shuster On Superman Sells For $264,000
- Daniel Crary Jumps From Vault Comics To Oni Press As New Director
- Dynamite Gets License For Terminator Comics Back For 40th Anniversary
- Psycho Rangers in Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Spoilers)
- New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld Republished as a 3D Comic, More To Come
- Gogogogo Go Ghost in Yen Press' June 2024 Solicits
- Gay Ghostbusters Manga in Kodansha Press' June 2024 Solicits
- Naruto Spinoff Sasuke's Story In Viz Media's June 2024 Solicits
- Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time OGN Sells Into Six Countries
- The Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis in The Daily LITG 4th of April 2024
LITG two years ago, The Boys: Antony Starr
- The Boys: Antony Starr Confirms He's Wrapped Filming Season 4
- Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III
- Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest
- Tomorrow, Spider-Man Vs Captain America Like Never Before (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Responds to Fan's Sisko/DS9 Finale Theory
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal"
- Vince McMahon Makes Triumphant Return, Ruins Raw After WrestleMania
- Batman: The Animated Series Comes To Gotham (Batman #134 Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Watson to Pick Up an Assault Rifle in Amazing Spider-Man #25
- Marvel Explains Mary Jane's Children, She's The Latest To "Lose Years"
- Dan DeCarlo's Pretty, Charming Work on My Friend Irma, up for Auction
- The Return Of Pogg-Ur Pogg in Marvel's X-Men July 2023 Solicits
- Mary Jane Watson to Pick Up an Assault Rifle in Amazing Spider-Man #25
- Oni Press Drops Live-Action Trailer for New Horror Comic, Lamentation
- Destiny, NY #1 Sells For $50 On eBay After Tegan & Sara & Sony News
- First Look Inside Black Panther #1 by Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen
- The Joker Is Coming For King Charles III's Coronation (Spoilers)
- Creed III Sequel Tops The Daily LITG 4th of April 2023
LITG three years ago, The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
- Daredevil: Marvel Scrubs Spider-Man: NWH Info From Character Profile
- Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Releases Official Trailer, Images
- Punisher Gossip – Originally He Called Himself Darkshot? (Spoilers)
- New Species Salandit & Salazzle Arrive Today In Pokémon GO
- Cyrano: The Anatomy of a Failed Musical
- DirtyRobot Daniel Isles' Debut Graphic Novel Joyama! at Dark Horse
- James Tynion IV Offers His Own Sandman Variant Covers Through Substack
- Eisner, Fine on Uncle Sam as Superhero in National Comics, at Auction
- The First Marvel Man in Comics and More in Popular Comics, at Auction
- San Diego Comic-Con To Be A Franchise? Global License Announced
- Pander Brothers' New Graphic Novel GirlFIEND In Paris, For October
- Ann Nocenti Returns To Longshot For X-Men Legends in July
- Will Jessica Harrow Be The Next Erica Slaughter?
- Faraway: The Moon Festival, by Jeremy Melloul & Renan Nuche from IDW
- Goodbye Jerry – The Daily LITG, April 4th 2022
- Trung Le Nguyen's Second Graphic Novel, Angelica And The Bear Prince
LITG four years ago, Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier
- The Role of Vampires and Dracula in King In Black #5 (Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Chock Full of Idiot Ball Writing
- Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
- Marvel Sends Four More Omnibuses Back To Print In 2021
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Pokémon TCG Collectors Shouldn't Panic About Battle Styles' Pull Rate
- The Spring Into Spring Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- The Rookie S03E09 Preview: "Amber" Alert Finds Team Racing the Clock
- Easter Sunday Spoilers – Way Of X & Robin Are All About Resurrection
- Hexagon Brings Barbarella Back To The Guardian Of The Republic
- Asylum Press Returns With Frank Forte's Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1
- X-Men #19's Return To The Vault Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Speak Up!, a New Autistic-Themed Graphic Novel by Rebecca Burgess
- First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
- WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG – Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021
LITG five years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- "American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose", More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- Scott Snyder on Death Metal, Doomsday Clock, 5G and What Comes Next
- DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home
- Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off
- Kane Cites Lincoln in Knox County Response to Tennessee Governor
- Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram
- How Cheap Paper Influenced Jean Grey's Iconic Phoenix Costume
LITG six years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- Jim Zub Says Thousands Pirated Champions #4 on Release Day, Asks for Reader Support
- "I Begrudge Stan Lee Nothing But Sole Credit": the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel at Wondercon
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 "Through the Valley of Shadows" [Preview]
- Tula Lotay's Secret 'Erotic' Cover For Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's Faithless, Leaked (UPDATE: And Now Redacted)
- The Full Script for X-Liefelds #1, Ahead of Launch in July
- Marvel Doubles Price of Jim Lee XXL Hardcover
- Dragon Con Founder Ed Kramer, Rearrested, Given Access to County Court Computer Network by Judge
- DC's Year of The Villain 25 Cent Comic Gets Some Cover Text For FOC
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Arthur Adams, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby
- Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager
- Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more
- G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon
- Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate
- Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe
- R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,
- Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
