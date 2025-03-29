Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: spider-verse, Takuya Yamashiro

Japan's Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, For The Spider-Verse

Takuya Yamashiro is Japan's Spider-Man, created by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom and Luciano Vecchio's Spider-Verse Vs Venomverse launching in May, with Takuya Yamashiro debuting in July's #3.

"In the story, a new costume for Takuya is introduced, and it helps setting him visually apart from Peter. I rewatched episodes and clips of the Japanese Spider-Man show to tap into that universe's sensitivity and dramatic body language, and also referred to other early '80s shows in the Tokusatsu genre for aesthetic cues like the scarf and black lenses. I bounced ideas and references with writer Mat Groom before landing on this visual that can be shortened to Spider-Man meets Super Sentai." – Luciano Vecchio

SPIDER-VERSE VS VENOMVERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250988

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A/CA) Luciano Vecchio

SPIDERS VERSUS SYMBIOTES! The arachnid war is here! With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will SPIDER-MAN and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will VENOM and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet the newest Web-Head SPIDER-PROWLER as well as the mysterious symbiote YALEO as this savage battle risks their extinction! Rated T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS VENOMVERSE #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR250463

(W) Matt Groom, Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Luciano Vecchio

THE WAR OF THE WEBS SPINS ON! The spiders and symbiotes are stuck between a hard place and an immoveable object trying to save their multi-verses from being wiped from existence! Which will come out on top now that the Hive Mind and the Great Web of Life and Destiny have selected their fighters? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM, Art by JIM TOWE, Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will Spider-Man and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will Venom and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet new Web-Heads and mysterious symbiotes as this savage battle risks both their extinctions! On Sale 7/23

