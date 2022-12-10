Jeff The Landshark Gets His Own Print Comic From Marvel

Jeff The Landshark was created by Kelly Thompson and Daniele Di Nicuolo for West Coast Avengers, and adopted by Gwenpool, appearing through the rest of the series. But cancellation wouldn't keep Jeff down, and he also turned up in Gwenpool Strikes Back and Deadpool, while other characters in the Marvel Universe started being depicted with Jeff-themed merchandise.

Jeff The Landshark then got his own webtoon-style wordless comic, It's Jeff!, written by Thompson and drawn by Gurihiru as part of the Marvel's Infinity Comics programme for Marvel Unlimited and was nominated for an Eisner.

And now that webcomic will be collected in a special one-shot this March from Marvel Comics along with an all-new story.

The ingenious, the extraordinary, the unbearably innocent Jeff chomps his way across the Marvel Universe! You thought it was safe doing laundry or going for a leisurely swim in the pool…but no activity can protect against Jeff's cuteness! Jeff's hijinks features a who's who cast of Marvel characters including the Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and many, many more! "I suspect I'm more excited than anyone to have this print edition in my hands, and I say that while knowing it's probably the single most asked fan question I've gotten over the last year — so I'm happy for all of us that it's finally happening!" Thompson said. "Working on IT'S JEFF with Gurihiru has been pure joy. They are masterful storytellers and are also masters of CUTE. Both vital things when making a mostly wordless comic about an adorable landshark just trying to do the right thing and also to EAT all of the things."

IT'S JEFF #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 3/29