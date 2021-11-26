Jeremy Haun Joins Three World Three Moons On Substack

Subscribers to Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo's Three World Three Moons substack may be a little light on completed pages for the project so far, but you can't deny the huge amounts of background material on offer and plans being made. We mentioned that Stephen Green was hired as an artist on one upcoming story, now they have announced Jeremy Haun, best known for Beauty at Image Comics, as well as The Red Mother, The Realm, The Darkness, Paradigm, Batwoman, Berserker, Chuck, Streets Of Gotham, and Constantine. will be working on another. They report;

Last week, we welcomed Stephen Green, the artist on our MINING story— and we told you then that there was one more story in the works birthed out of our [SYSTEMS] Economics talks with Ram V. Now, we're ready to give you a little more of a download on that one. The story deals with THE LAB, the economics-free research arm of The Institute. More specifically one of its earliest outposts. You can read more about all that here. And to help us tell that story, please welcome the amazing JEREMY HAUN. Jeremy is the obscenely talented storyteller behind THE RED MOTHER, REALM, and THE BEAUTY. He's the perfect artist for this one and we're so excited to have him. Here's an early layout- Very cool. And lots more on the way. Mike H. is prepping a process post showing you some of the designs for this story as we speak. And there's still one more comic on the way this month— exclusively for paid subscribers— that we'll fill you in on soon.

That should make paid subscribers very happy – because a few have been wondering what's been going on… now we get a something more imminent!