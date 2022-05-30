Jimmy's Bastards Return In AfterShock Comics August 2022 Solicits

AfterShock had a fine show at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, and are heading back (COVID-test-willing) back to the States today. So here, as they fly out, are their August 2022 solicits and solicitations, kicking off with the return of The Boys' Garth Ennis & Russell Braun's 007 take Jimmy's Bastards as Jimmy's Little Bastards, Chris Tex & Santtos' Samurai Doggy and Brian Hawkins & Sami Kivela's The Vineyard all launching in August.

JIMMYS LITTLE BASTARDS #1 CVR A CLARKE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221173

JUN221174 – JIMMYS LITTLE BASTARDS #1 CVR B 15 COPY MCCREA FREE INCV (NE

JUN221175 – JIMMYS LITTLE BASTARDS #1 CVR B 15 COPY MCCREA INCV – 7.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun (CA) Andy Clarke

A new generation of Bastards is back and bolder than ever! A special 3-issue oversized prestige format mini-series from Jimmy's creators GARTH ENNIS and RUSS BRAUN!

After the shattering events of his last adventure, Jimmy is on extended leave from British Intelligence-sliding slowly into middle age, with carpet slippers, tragic sweater and cup of cocoa to match. The formerly sexist superspy is even reevaluating his attitude to women! His daughter (Don't say it! Don't you dare say it!) Nancy is taking up the slack in fine style, cutting a bloody swathe through the Regent rogues' gallery. But a mysterious message starts Jimmy looking into his family's murky past…where he finds a clue to a strange and deadly new danger. JIMMY'S LITTLE BASTARDS #1, by Garth Ennis and Russ Braun.

Written by Garth Ennis (A WALK THROUGH HELL, The Boys, Preacher) and illustrated by Russ Braun (Batman, Swamp Thing, Where Monsters Dwell), JIMMY'S LITTLE BASTARDS returns to a familiar world with a new spin. In Shops: Aug 17, 2022 SRP: 7.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #1 CVR A SANTTOS

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221176

JUN221177 – SAMURAI DOGGY #1 CVR B 15 COPY DOE FREE INCV

JUN221178 – SAMURAI DOGGY #1 CVR B 15 COPY DOE INCV – 4.99

(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

During the Fourth War of the Sun, a small dog named DOGGY experienced an irreparable trauma: his mother was brutally murdered, and his eight brothers, still puppies, were kidnapped by a mysterious man. To save them, Doggy fought bravely against the terrible killer, but all his efforts were in vain, and he was left for dead. What nobody imagined was that a technological vulture scavenging the region for corpses would be the one to rescue the dying dog from death's scythe.

Now, Doggy has become Samurai Doggy, and his only goal is to quench his thirst for revenge.

Written by Chris Tex (BlackOut) and illustrated by Santtos (LAND OF THE LIVING GODS, BlackOut, Night Shift), SAMURAI DOGGY is a story of loss, revenge and the journey to defeat the greatest empire of machines and robots that has ever existed. In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: 4.99

VINEYARD #1 CVR A KIVELA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221179

JUN221180 – VINEYARD #1 CVR B 15 COPY FREE INCV

JUN221181 – VINEYARD #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Sami Kivela

THE VINEYARD is a family-owned winery that sows and reaps by the blessing of the great god of wine and revelry, Dionysus. However, the Vines family's patron god requires complete devotion in the form of four sacrificial killings a year before each harvest. This has been done in unfettered obeisance. But all of that changed when the family's patriarch, Didache Vines, was in a horrible accident that left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Now, the sacrificial and murderous duties of the Vines family have fallen to wife and matriarch, Maranatha Vines. With harvest season fast approaching and the family short of their annual sacrificial killings, Maranatha's struggle with her conscience puts all of her family – husband, son and daughter – in jeopardy.

Written by Brian Hawkins (Black Cotton, Believe in the Name, Don't Ever Blink) and illustrated by Sami Kivelä (THE HEATHENS, UNDONE BY BLOOD, Abbott), THE VINEYARD is what happens when family values and otherworldly obligations collide. In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: 4.99

BROTHER OF ALL MEN #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221182

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Eoin Marron

A descent into the weird history of so-called Canada.

As the newest initiate of the cult, private eye GUY HORN is assigned to back-breaking labor alongside his blood-brother BASTIEN. As questions compound about the teachings of the enigmatic cult-leader BROTHER XII, Guy's cover story is threatened and he's forced to do something rash.

Each issue of THE BROTHER OF ALL MEN features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover! In Shops: Aug 17, 2022 SRP: 4.99

THERES SOMETHING WRONG WITH PATRICK TODD #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221183

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Gavin Guidry

After being robbed and beaten, fifteen-year-old Patrick is left penniless and desperate. To get what he needs to pay for his mom's care, he crosses lines he'd promised never to cross, hurting innocent people in the process. To make matters worse, both the machete-wielding maniac Zeus and Detective Brad Anderson are closing in on him. In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: 3.99

ASTRONAUT DOWN #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221184

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rubine

Astronaut Douglas Spitzer has just been sent a devastating message from mission control. He now knows that his actions alone will determine the fate of his world. But a deep-rooted secret is about to surface and not only jeopardize the mission's success, but also put the Maddie Spitzer of this new world into terrible danger. In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: 3.99

WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221185

(W) Mark Sable (A) Alberto Locati (CA) Jeremy Haun

The near future – humankind's first starship crash lands in the most remote spot on earth, the underwater spacecraft graveyard known as Point Nemo. While diving in the deep to salvage this technological marvel, our heroes discover the wreck of a doomed 1980s Soviet Mars mission, a nuclear warhead…and an alien being that's killing their crew one by one. In Shops: Aug 17, 2022 SRP: 3.99

A CALCULATED MAN #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221186

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

It's motorcycles, mayhem and math, as Jack Beans finds the equation to staying alive – and out of prison – to be harder to solve than ever, with the entire Keys crime family and the whole of the U.S. Marshal's Office getting close to zeroing out this ex-mob accountant! And if that isn't bad enough, Jack is finding himself way over his head in another area: does…he have a girlfriend now?

Each issue of A CALCULATED MAN features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover! In Shops: Aug 24, 2022 SRP: 4.99

BUNNY MASK HOLLOW INSIDE #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221187

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

With the Hollow on the hunt and the strange creature known as Bunny Mask – in her whimsical way – not all that interested in helping, Tyler is forced into some desperate choices in order to survive. But what can a man do when all the choices are wrong, and any of them could cost your soul? What can he do when Bee Foster learns the secret of Bunny Mask, and when Bunny Mask forces him into the hardest decision of all?

Each issue of BUNNY MASK: THE HOLLOW INSIDE features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover! In Shops: Aug 24, 2022 SRP: 4.99

DOGS OF LONDON #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221188

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Artecida (CA) Andy Clarke

It's been many years since Frank was incarcerated in the hellhole that was juvenile detention, otherwise known as Borstal. Now he has to go back, because it was here that The Dogs were made, it was here that so many terrible things happened to them, and it might be here where the answers lie. In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: 3.99

OCEAN WILL TAKE US #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221189

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Carlos Olivares

As the launch of Triton Oceanic's Wave Power Plant approaches, the gang finds themselves in a race against time to expose the cult, figure out the company's involvement, defeat the bad guys and maybe, just maaaaybe save the world? Find out what happens in the action-packed finale of THE OCEAN WILL TAKE US! In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: 3.99

WE LIVE HC VOL 01

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221190

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A) Inaki Miranda

This HC is on sale in SEPTEMBER 2022

The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with monsters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence.

And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark countdown to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders.

This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Beacon before time runs out.

WE LIVE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Miranda (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope.

This hardcover volume collects the entire first story arc, issues #1-5, plus the FCBD story, WE LIVE: THE LAST DAYS. In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: 24.99

LION & THE EAGLE TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221191

(W) Garth Ennis (A) P. J. Holden (CA) Keith Burns

The complete oversized prestige format miniseries from the mind of Garth Ennis!

1944: Imperial Japan still commands most of Asia. Determined to regain their hold on Burma, the British send a special forces unit – the Chindits – deep behind Japanese lines. Their mission is to attack the enemy wherever they find him. What awaits them is a nightmare equal to anything the Second World War can deliver.

Colonel Keith Crosby and Doctor Alistair Whitamore have old scores to settle, being veterans of the long retreat through Burma two years before. But neither the jungle nor the foe have gotten any less savage, and when the shooting starts and the Japanese descend on the smaller British force in their midst, every man will be tested to his limit.

Writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher, DREAMING EAGLES) and artist PJ Holden (The Stringbags, World of Tanks, Judge Dredd) present a tale of hellish jungle warfare, as apparently civilized human beings descend into an apocalyptic heart of darkness.

This volume collects the entire Prestige Format series, issues #1-4 In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: 24.99

LAND OF THE LIVING GODS TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221192

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

This volume is on sale in SEPTEMBER 2022

It is said that when the world dies, the spirits of the first people will return to witness the last days of humanity. Well, the spirits have arrived, and the end is here. But not everyone has given up hope.

Naledi, a teenage girl living in the deserted city once called Johannesburg, has always believed that there is a land hidden away in time where the gods still live. And where there are gods, there are miracles. Perhaps even miracles that are big enough to save our dying planet. And so, after a lifetime of isolation, Naledi will head out into the unknown with little to hold onto but her faith – and her magical pet plant, Buyo.

A fairy tale for the times in which we find ourselves, brought to life by South African writer and producer Isaac Mogajane (Matwetwe, Catching Feelings) and Brazilian artist Santtos (SAMURAI DOGGY, Night Shift), LAND OF THE LIVING GODS will introduce you to a world of wonder and cruelty, beauty and perseverance – and will leave you profoundly changed.

Volume one collects the entire first arc, issues #1-5 In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: 17.99

NAUGHTY LIST TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221193

(W) Nick Santora (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Francesco Francavilla

This volume is on sale in SEPTEMBER 2022

I had a family once. A wife who loved me…a child we loved together. That's all gone now, been gone for hundreds of years. All because of that damn star. My name? It depends on where you live. Some call me Kris Kringle, others Papa No l, but my real name is Nicholas Sinterklass, and this is the story of what happens when you steal my Naughty List.

Up on the housetop CLICK, CLICK, CLICK! Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick!

From the mind of Nick Santora (Reacher, The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Fugitive and Prison Break) and illustrated by Lee Ferguson (SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS, Sam and his Talking Gun) comes the Santa Claus origin story we're sure you've never heard before.

This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-4 In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: 17.99

REVISIONIST TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN221194

(W) Frank Barbiere (A / CA) Garry Brown

This volume is on sale in SEPTEMBER 2022

How far would you go to save reality? Martin Monroe is The Revisionist – a time-traveling assassin tasked with repairing our fractured timeline. Forced to place his trust in his estranged father, Martin will have to overcome his troubled past to save the future – but can he live with his decisions?

Join the all-star creative team of writer FRANK J. BARBIERE (Five Ghosts, Avengers World), artist GARRY BROWN (Black Road, The Massive) and colorist LAUREN AFFE (The Paybacks, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter) for a fast-paced action/sci-fi adventure about fathers, sons and time travel!

This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-6 In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: 19.99