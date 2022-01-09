JobWatch: DC Comics Intern Positions In Burbank For The Summer

Want to work for DC Comics? Want to give up your summer? Can you get to Burbank, California and stay with someone for free, living off ramen and sunshine? Well, here are three opportunities for you, that you will have to apply for by the end of the month.

Summer 2022 Hybrid Intern, Talent Services Assist Library staff in the organization and regular maintenance of library assets which include rare and old comic books and collectibles. Scanning, filing, and character/story research. Assist Administrative teams with database updates for title management, scheduling, and contact information among others. Support the Talent Relations Director & Administrator with talent travel, including booking flights, hotels and communicating with talent on itineraries and logistics. Help maintain the accuracy of metadata for projects (books, periodicals and digital items) in company databases through regular checks and updates. Order service copies for contributing talent for all published material, as well as hand-shipping copies as necessary, Deal with issues that arise directly with the printer reps and maintaining the creator address spreadsheet. Handle projects related to comic book preservation, digitization, and inventorying, sharing resources with other DC departments. Support Talent Relations in the preparation and processing of Independent Contractor approvals of talent and work delivered lists.

Scanning 1930s comic books without them crumbling into dust? Getting comp copies to creators? Booking Frank Cho's hotel room? What else?

Summer 2022 Hybrid Intern, DC Comics Editorial The DC Comics Editorial team is looking for a Summer Intern who will be responsible for assisting editors with development and production of DC Comics, licensed comics, digital comics, custom projects, and collected editions. Prepares scripts for letterers and creates lettering balloon placement guide. Interacts with freelancers and various departments to ensure that the projects are moving as scheduled. Provides administrative and clerical support to Editors (answering questions and monitoring deadlines)

Maybe check that DC Comics is using the right Robin? And finally…

Summer 2022- Business Affairs Intern Shadow Manager on contract negotiations Read contract drafts, and confirm consistent with agreed upon terms Draft contract summaries Research DC characters, confirm chain of title.

Basically, go through Alan Moore's contract again and make sure there's nothing he can touch DC Comics over… oh and if you do apply for any of these, make sure not to say you read about it on Bleeding Cool.