How Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 Came To Switch Out Robins

When DC Comics sent out previews to retailers for the recently-published Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 by Tom Taylor and John Timms, it caused a little hubbub with comic stores, who noticed that the comic featured Tim Drake. Which meant that the comic would feature two recently-revealed bisexual young male superheroes of the DC Universe. Which might make for added interest in the comic book – and retailers let me know what was coming.

But on publication, it was no longer Tim Drake popping by, but Jon Kent's bestest of buddies, Damian Wayne. Another Robin, son of Bruce Wayne, and with a very different history. Which might appeal to a different group of readers, those longing for more tales of the Super-Sons denied them by Brian Bendis and his time-travelling shenanigans, and by Dan DiDio's DC Timeline.

So what happened? An editorial accident? Micro-managing from above? A fear that two many bisexuals nights spoil the broth? When asking if the original version was an accident, writer Tom Taylor clarified on Twitter.

"Definitely an accident. The writing didn't change… John Timms was working crazy hard on this book and just went off the wrong model. Robin only appears in a few pages. Picked up by our new editor. These things happen. John was able to redraw before we started on colors. He's a champion."

There have been Superman editorial ructions of late, glad to see that Paul Kaminski, who joined as Group Editor of the Superman books, after Mike Cotton stepped away suddenly, swapped coasts and joined Artists Writers & Artisans in New York, was able to step up on this one, or you might have had even more confusion on release!

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/04/2022