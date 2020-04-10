Joe Quesada Shows Off His Artwork For an Unannounced Marvel Comic

Marvel executive vice president and creative director Joe Quesada appeared last night on the Drink And Draw YouTube channel, alongside Dan DiDio, Dan Panosian, Jeff Johnson, Dave Johnson and Ben Defeo. We got to see their artwork in progress, accompanied by alcohol. There was plenty of chat between DiDio and Quesada about their respective experiences running DC Comics and Marvel Comics. While we were at it, we got to see some character work from Joe Quesada, for a yet-to-be-announced project, as he did some digital drawing. It featured brand new characters, though not in any fashion that would make the project recognisable. Though it does appear to feature some extreme hoarding of hand sanitizer.

Joe Quesada usually just draws covers and promotional pieces for Marvel Comics. Interior artwork is a rare thing for such a senior executive within the company, and is reserved for very special projects. Examples include Amazing Spider-Man's One More Day, and the All-New Miracleman Annual. It looks like we may have something else coming through from Quesada, and if printing and distribution are resumed then we may get to see more of it at some point. It does also indicate that Marvel creators are still working away on new product for when print distribution is resumed. Though in the video, Dan DiDio does talk about the comics industry having to be very different as and when it comes back.

In honour of the occasion, with Joe Quesada and Dan DiDio joining them, Dan Panosian created a DC/Marvel crossover with Sgt Rock and Sgt Fury. Jeff Johnson went with us Batman Vs Captain America and Dave Johnson drew Batman versus Wolverine. Dan DiDio had a little help courtesy of Philip Tan, pencils which he was able ink very convincingly with some available sharpies. Here's a look at what they created in the spirit of #PleaseMarvelDC.