Joe Quesada & Greg Capullo Join Walking Dead 20th Anniversary

Skybound today announced its 20th-anniversary celebration of The Walking Dead, the comic series created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore and published by Image Comics, which was adapted into TV series, books, games and now a movie.

Image Comics has been publishing a coloured version of the original series for the past few years, and for its 20th anniversary, will jump from fortnightly to weekly for the month of October, so that #75 lands on the 20th anniversary month.

Variant covers for the four weeks include J.H. Williams III, Julian Totino Tedesco, Greg Capullo, Joe Quesada and more for The Walking Dead Deluxe #72-75.

There will also be a special Newsprint Edition of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 on the 11th of October, a reprint in colour but on classic comic book newsprint.

"I can't believe we're already celebrating 20 years of The Walking Dead!" said Robert Kirkman. "What an insane benchmark for us to reach and to have the deluxe color reprint series reaching its 75th issue in this moment is just staggering. These are the greatest fans in the world and their support of this world is unprecedented. I'm so thankful for all the things they've allowed us to accomplish."

"We're thrilled to be bringing readers a packed month of The Walking Dead this October!" said editor, Amanda LaFranco. "For 20 years, the iconic series has been with us, and what better way to celebrate than with TWD Deluxe in your shop weekly and new iconic images to boot! Leading up to the explosive 75th issue, we're excited to feature a series of covers with grisly walkers and the high-stakes moments the series is beloved for." A full list of the covers is below:

The Walking Dead Deluxe #72 by Robert Kirkman, available October 4, 2023

CVR A by David Finch & Dave McCaig

Art/CVR B by Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig

CVR C (CONNECTING) by Conor Hughes

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 (Newsprint Edition) by Robert Kirkman, art by Tony Moore & Dave McCaig, available October 11, 2023

CVR A by David Finch & Dave McCaig

The Walking Dead Deluxe #73 by Robert Kirkman, available October 11, 2023

CVR A by David Finch & Dave McCaig

Art/CVR B by Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig

CVR C (CONNECTING) by J.H. Williams III

The Walking Dead Deluxe #74 by Robert Kirkman, available October 18, 2023

CVR A by David Finch & Dave McCaig

Art/CVR B by Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig

CVR C (CONNECTING) by J.H. Williams III

CVR D by Julian Totino Tedesco

The Walking Dead Deluxe #75 by Robert Kirkman, available October 25, 2023

CVR A by David Finch & Dave McCaig

Art/CVR B by Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig

CVR C by J.H. Williams III

CVR D by Julian Totino Tedesco

CVR E by Joe Quesada & Richard Isanove

CVR F by Greg Capullo & Dave McCaig

