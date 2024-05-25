Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Joe Strapleton, mcm, neil gibson

Joe Stapleton's Poker Comic Trapped, Free At MCM London Comic Con

Are you at MCM London Comic Con? Do you want a free comic by and about Joe Stapleton, poker commentator and professional player?

Neil Gibson, owner and head writer at Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics (formerly known as TPub Comics) is well known for his patter at comic cons, pitching comics to potential purchasers and turning a sale on the drop of a dime… or several dimes. He publishes twist-in-the-tale crime, horror and sci-fi tales, mostly, is always doing deals but never showing his hand. So naturally, he is co-writing a comic book series with Joe Stapleton about the life of a professional poker player.

Currently a poker commentator, Joe Stapleton works for PokerStars, living between London, New York and Los Angeles. A stand-up comedian, he was also a poker consultant on Paul Schrader's movie, The Card Counter. And he is now turning that life into comic, Trapped, which has an ashcan preview available free from the TPub Comics stand at the show, adjacent to Artists Alley.

Drawn by CVS, Agnese Pozza and Saida Temofonte, Trapped is about a successful poker commentator who longs to be famous, rather than just poker famous, and based on events from Stapleton's life. Like Stapleton, the main character is a successful poker commentator, but his desire for fame gets him into some very dodgy situations with characters to boot.

