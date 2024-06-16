Posted in: Anime, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Review, season 4

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S04E05 Review: Bro vs. Bro? Oh, No!

It's brother vs. brother action in Crunchyroll's okay episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc, "I Even Ate Demons."

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc S04E05: "I Even Ate Demons" was pretty heartbreaking. The Hashira Training continues to breeze by and Tanjiro continues to inspire the slayers in training with his harsh work and positive vibes. I do wish the timing of it all had been different, to be honest. I know I have mentioned this in my previous reviews, but are you going to tell me that in all the years of Demon Slayer Corps, no one thought to themselves: maybe the hashiras should train more than just their tsuguko? Like c'mon Ubuyashiki, no wonder all these slay3rs are so scared; I am too… for them. Anyway, this is not about the anime but the source itself, as I have always felt this Arc is a little out of place. It would have made more sense to do these trainings before sending people off to their deaths, and I would have preferred to get to know the Hashiras more early on. I did hate them when we were first introduced to them.

Well, Tanjiro has passed Muichiro's training, so it is time to move on to Mitsuri's. Of course, mitsuri is a gracious host, helping them work on their flexibility. That seemed painful and went by fast. Tanjiro then moves on to Obanai's training: swordsmanship. Definitely one of the Hashira I have been most excited to see in action. The training is brutal, and once again, it moves so fast. Granted, I understand it would be repetitive, but I wish we would have gotten to know him a little more. I did love that they made it clear that Obanai is just jealous that Mitsuri is talking about Tanjiro being cute.

However, once Tanjiro is able to stop worrying about his surroundings, he is able to successfully tear Obanai's haori, thus earning his pass to the next training with the wind Hashira-Sanemi. We should have known it would be bad when Zenitsu crawled his way to Tanjiro, asking for help. From the beginning, Sanemi made it quite clear he has something against Tanjiro going at him harder during training. That said, Tanjiro was also vocal about his dislike of Sanemi, considering what he did to Nezuko, shocking Sanemi with his ballsiness. I have to admit Sanemi was the other Hashira I was looking forward to seeing, and it did not disappoint.

The scene between Sanemi and Genya was insanely heartbreaking. The way Genya apologizes and admits to eating demon flesh had me nearly tearing up. Though Sanemi's reaction was so scary, and how he tried hurting Genya. Once again, Tanjiro stands up to help and actually puts up a great fight against Sanemi. This confrontation leads to his training with the wind Hashira being suspended, and now Tanjiro and Zenitsu move on to the next training with Gyomei. I enjoyed this episode a lot; that said, I still feel like this arc did benefit from being a film prior to episodes due to the overall pacing.

