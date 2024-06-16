Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gunslinger spawn, king spawn, misery, Rat City, Spawn Kills Every Spawn, The Scorched, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Has David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai For $2.99

Todd McFarlane launches Knights Vs Samurai by David Dastmalchian and Federico Mele for just $2.99 like all his other comic books.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane’s Image Comics presents Knights Vs Samurai #1 at $2.99.

Comic by David Dastmalchian and Federico Mele announced at SDCC.

Includes a roster of September 2024 comic releases like Gunslinger Spawn.

David Dastmalchian's rich history in films and comics revealed.

Todd McFarlane is launching a new book in Image Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations, Knights Vs Samurai #1 by David Dastmalchian and Federico Mele for just $2.99. Bleeding Cool broke the news of the announcement at San Diego Comic Con last year, now it has come to fruition.

David Dastmalchian is best known as playing Thomas Schiff in The Dark Knight, Kurt and Veb in the Ant-Man movies, Abra Kadabra in The CW's The Flash, and Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. He has also appeared in three of Denis Villeneuve's films: Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, as well as writing and starred in the semi-autobiographical film Animals. He has also written the comic book Count Crowley published by Dark Horse Comics. And now Knights Vs Samurai, drawn by Federico Mele, who has been working on Spawn books for quite some time.

KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #1

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART FEDERICO MELE

COVER FRANCESCO MATTINA

Sir Charles Ward, "The Dragon Butcher," has achieved knighthood, acclaim, and is leading a legion of royal warriors on a noble mission, yet his self-doubt and grief haunt him. Venturing to a mysterious island in the Far East, Charles leads his diverse assembly of fighters (including a giant and two clerics) to seek vengeance against savage monsters who ambushed a group of English missionaries. Arrival on the island reveals that the truth may be drastically different from what Charles was led to believe, and the "savage monsters" he will face are actually a regiment of skillful warriors the likes of which he has never seen.

"Seeing the way FEDERICO MELE has brought these characters from both England and Japan to stunning life as they face off with all manner of Western and Eastern mythological creatures has been an incredible experience. Under the guidance of the great TODD McFARLANE, this journey of magic, warfare, and a search for the truth has been a dream come true. Thanks to my consultant, THERSA MATSUURA (of Uncanny Japan), we will be showing a clash and connection between feudal England and feudal Japan that has never been seen before." – DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Knights Vs Samurai adds to the continuing line of the cheapest comics in the direct market continues with $2.99 price points for Knights Vs Samurai, Gunslinger Spawn, King Spawn, Misery, Rat City, Sam And Twitch, The Scorched, Spawn Kills Every Spawn and the double-sized Violator Origins book at $5.99. Nine issues worth of comics for $26.92 which is quite the deal these days. While Killadelphia continues its Spawn and Savage Dragon crossover.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #36

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A PAUL RENAUD

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The Gunslinger is tired. With the loss of his powers, he is starting to feel the strain on his body and his mind. He hates to do so, but it may be time to call in some help…

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

KING SPAWN #38

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A MARK SPEARS

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The Shadow Players have realized that Spawn, even though powerless, will not stop gunning for them. So an uneasy alliance is formed with the sole purpose of taking out Al Simmons!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

MISERY #4 (OF 4)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER DON AGUILLO

MINISERIES FINALE The final showdown. Cyan, fighting for herself and those she loves, is a victim no longer!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

RAT CITY #6

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B KEVIN KEANE

Rat City is a name known by many and despised by all. What is so special about this place? Why was Al Simmons drawn here when he returned to Earth as a Hellspawn, and why now, 100+ years in the future, is something similar happening again?

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #7

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER FEDE MELE

They say that the truth will set you free. Unfortunately for Twitch, the truth is about to get him killed.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE SCORCHED #34

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVERS B & C PAUL RENAUD

The Scorched are finally out from under the thumb of Jason Wynn. But that doesn't mean their troubles are over. Meanwhile, Marc discovers something about Medieval Spawn's disappearance.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SPAWN #358

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVERS B & C PAUL RENAUD

Spawn and Lyra are getting closer and closer to Bludd's inner circle, but what they discover will change everything Al thought he knew about the Dead Zones.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #3 (OF 5)

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS

Spawny declares War on all other Spawns! None shall be safe from his wrath! All shall grovel at his boot! None of the Spawns will ever laugh at him again!!!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

VIOLATOR: ORIGIN #2 (OF 6)

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART | COVER KYLE HOTZ

COVER B JAY GELDHOF

The Violator, banished to Earth, has found himself face to face with the savage Viking Spawn of the era. He has only his wits and cunning to rely on if he is to survive the oncoming battle.

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

KILLADELPHIA #36

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE

COVER A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B VIKTOR FARRO

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Six (of Six) The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated series arrives at its explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon, and the cursed one known as Blacula himself! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. END OF STORY ARC

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

KING SPAWN TP VOL 05

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Kevin Keane (CA) Marcial Toledano Vargas

In NYC, Clown is back, targeting an unknown victim. SPAWN races against time to save them. As Dead Zones open and the march to the Throne of Hell begins, Al must choose allies wisely to resist its power. Despite past horrors, Spawn faces an even greater evil. With the throne in sight, he must conquer the final obstacle. Guided by a mystery figure, Spawn heads towards the vacant throne, but time is running out.

Collects KING SPAWN #25-30 Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

