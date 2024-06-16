Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: Fox Sports, nfl, Tom Brady, UFL

Tom Brady Makes FOX Sports Announcing Debut During UFL Championship

Before he kicks off his NFL gig later this year, check out Tom Brady's FOX Sports announcing debut during Sunday's UFL Championship Game.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced during the company's quarterly earnings call in May 2022 that then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady would join FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst upon his retirement (whenever that may be) – joining announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth. Since that time, Brady has officially retired and served as the target for a Netflix roast that folks are still talking about (for all of the wrong and right reasons) – all leading up to his NFL announcing debut during this upcoming season. But football fans who checked out Sunday's UFL Championship Game between the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas on FOX were treated to a sneak preview of what Brady has to offer.

During the second quarter of the big game, Brady joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt for some analysis – with both teams scoreless at that point. "They're all a little different. You get into these games, and there's a lot of defense out there right now. Somebody's gotta get the ball down the field and try to open this field a little bit; it's a lot of horizontal passes, and defenses are swarming and trying to punch the ball out," Brady shared with the viewers. "Make them defend every blade of grass; that's what we used to say." Well, we're guessing Brady's words worked – at least for the Stallions, who shut down the Brahmas, 25-0. During the championship ceremony, Brady reappeared to bestow the UFL Championship MVP Trophy to Stallions QB Adrian Martinez.

Look who's in the booth 👀@TomBrady is in the booth for the first time as a member of @FOXSports at the UFL Championship 👏 Tune in now on FOX pic.twitter.com/wLoWzShlgx — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

