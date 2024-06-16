Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Releases Third Major Content Update

SEGA has released a new content update for Sonic Dream Team this past week, the third of which brings a new Sweet Dreams course.

SEGA recently released a brand new update for Sonic Dream Team, as players can download the third major upgrade to the game. Among the new additions include a new Sweet Dream course with new challenges, an Experts-Only level, new music, and more. We have the finer details and the trailer here as the content is live.

Version 1.4

Complete The Journey Through Sweet Dreams: Two new Acts have been added to Sweet Dreams! These new stages also feature new level features and new takes on missions, including laps and a "keep off the ground" mission.

Two new Acts have been added to Sweet Dreams! These new stages also feature new level features and new takes on missions, including laps and a "keep off the ground" mission. Special Experts-Only Level: Players who collect all Dream Orbs and Moons can take on Bittersweet Way – the most challenging experience so far!

Players who collect all Dream Orbs and Moons can take on Bittersweet Way – the most challenging experience so far! New Achievements & Rankings: To go along with the added levels and missions, players can enjoy new achievements and competitive rankings for Bittersweet Way!

To go along with the added levels and missions, players can enjoy new achievements and competitive rankings for Bittersweet Way! Collectible Music Tracks: Discover hidden musical notes in Adventure Acts to unlock the game's soundtrack and listen to your favorite Sonic Dream Team tracks on the Jukebox!

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

