Batman #149 Should Make Even More Batfans Happy (Big Spoilers)

This week, Bleeding Cool has tried our best to make Batman fans, of Batfans happy. As pages from next Tuesday's Batman #149 have leaked out.

This week, Bleeding Cool has tried our best to make Batman fans, of Batfans happy. As pages from next Tuesday's Batman #149 have made their way to Bleeding Cool Towers in advance. Three days ago, we ran the first three pages, basically what you might expect to get in the official Batman #149 preview (though they got an additional page as well. We then posted something from what may be a final page, showing a reconciliation of the Batfamily and a potential new future. It has been expected by the fanbase that writer Chip Zdarsky will do dirty when it comes to the Batfamily. It seemed that Bruce Wayne has, somehow, got Wayne Manor back from Vandal Savage. And was using it as a home for the whole re-gathered Batman family. With Selina Kyle, even smiling. Well, we got something wrong. And so we have a couple more pages to lay the scene.

So it looks like Bruce Wayne had been keeping a fortune in the back of his mind as well as Zur-En-Arrh? Defrauding himself, squirreling away a three billion pension pot? Handy for building Failsafe, a Zur Cave and the rest. If Zur-En-Arrh has been revived by Amanda Walller, might he come calling for it?

And so no, it wasn't Wayne Manor. It was a brand new place for Bruce Wayne and his Batfamily to hang out. And he is going to fill the area with charitable places, cheap places, helping the needy…

Batman now lives in The Pennyworth Manor. Providing a place for all the Batfamily to hang out. Presumably, it will have some kind of Batcavbe or Batgarage as well. And hiding that amongst charitable organisations and needy individuals. Who will, presumably, be casualties the first time a bit bad Batrogue attacks Batman in his home… still it's the thought that counts. This is the thing Hamas gets accused of, right?Okay, Batfam fans, are you happier now? Has Chip Zdarsky brought everything back for you?

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

