Marvel Cancels Invincible Iron Man – What Of The Marriage?

Invincible Iron Man #20 is solicited for the 17th of July. There is no issue solicited for August. Now it seems there won't be for September.

Invincible Iron Man #20 is solicited for the 17th of July. There is no issue solicited for August. And now it seems there won't be for September either as it's been confirmed that it will be the final issue of the run written by Gerry Duggan. AIPT tweeted "EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Invincible Iron Man #20 – The final issue, set to reveal Tony and Emma's future!" The Iron Man storyline had tied in with Gerry Duggan's Fall Of X storyline, as Orchis used the Tony Stark technology to create Stark Sentinels. And that saw Tony Stark marry Emma Frost as part of subterfuge that would eventually see Stark help the mutant island nation of Krakoa to fight back against Orchis.

It was a Vegas wedding, Emma Frost was using her human secret identity, and it was all pretty much a scam to get Feilong of Orchis off their backs. Emma Frost had already signed papers to make The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, the new White King of the Hellfire Club. But it was her own business interests that funded the Krakoan economy, and she is a mutant and banned from the USA. Tony Stark remained an American citizen. It was a marriage of economics, or convenience, arranged for property and legal reasons. Otherwise known as a traditional marriage. Marvel went to town with a big Wedding Promotional splash however, with scenes of an all-superhero wedding ceremony that never actually happened. But for many, Tony Stark and Emma Frost seemed to be perfectly suited as narcissists of a certain flavour, with complimentary power sets. Emma Frost being someone that Tony Stark would never have to create an armour for. And the marriage, while one of convenience, even using pseudonyms, was fully consumated.

But it seems that with the end of the Age Of Krakoa, and with Emma Frost having a role in the Exceptional X-Men comic for From The Ashes, she may no longer have a role in Tony Stark's life. So… how long until a new Iron Man #1? Would this make it volume 6?

