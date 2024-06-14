Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #149, spoilers

Batman #149 Should Make Lots Of Batfans Very Happy (Big Spoilers)

Comic book stores get their comics the week before they go on sale. Which is how pages of Batman #149 got sent to Bleeding Cool in advance.

Article Summary Batman #149 early pages reveal a positive twist for the Batfamily.

Fan fears mitigated: Chip Zdarsky doesn't betray the iconic characters.

Bruce Wayne triumphs over Zur-En-Arrh, reclaiming somewhere special.

Courtesy of DC Comics' decision to switch their print distribution to Lunar Distributors, comic book stores get their comics the week before they go on sale, and just sit on them until it's time. But DC Comics sell them on digital from the morning before they on sale in print in shops if you tell Amazon Kindle that you live in Australia. Or the afternoon/evening before if you are in the UK. I use NordVPN myself. So maybe you can't blame some shops for selling the print copies early, under the counter. Which is how certain pages of Batman #149 got sent to Bleeding Cool in advance.

Two days ago, we ran the first three pages, basically what you might expect to get in the official Batman #149 preview. But those weren't the only pages that were emailed to us. There was one other, which may lead into Batman #150 and where the series is going.

Because it has been expected by the fanbase that writer Chip Zdarsky will do dirty when it comes to the Batfamily. Making Nightwing a scaredycat, seeing Jason Todd killed by Zur-En-Arrh, and the Gotham War pitting them in war against Batman. For some, this seemed to be his natural go-to. And the news that he is continuing post-Batman #150 has filled some with dread.

And some have come to rely on Bleeding Cool's early spoilers to fuel their fears. Not out intent of course, we've usually liked to just play along with the teasing. But last week, after showing Jason Todd's death, it may have lept up a little.

So here, is a section of the final page we have been sent. That may be enough to calm the waters, to settle the dust, to cool the furrowed brows. Massive spoilers, of course. But this is what you want after all. The first three pages saw Bruce Wayne reconciling himself with the cloned younger version of himself who had been grown and brought up by Zur-En-Arrh. But what about everyone else? Because it was revealed that it was the Zur-En-Arrh side of Bruce Wayne that was pushing the family away. But now that it has been defeated (until Amanda Waller grabbed it)?

It seems that Bruce Wayne has, somehow, got Wayne Manor back from Vandal Savage. And is using it as a home for the whole re-gathered Batman family. With Selina Kyle, and even smiling. So there, that's your spoiler, feel free not to just post it into a tweet without spoiler coverage though. Happy now?

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

