Marvel Cancels Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 15th of June, 2024

Marvel cancelling Iron Man topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Marvel axes Iron Man amid intense fanfare and speculation about the character's future.

Top stories cover Batman spoilers and Image Comics' full September 2024 lineup.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles make a splash in year-ago news.

Marvel cancelling Iron Man topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cancels Iron Man

LITG one year ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles

LITG two years ago, Mantine For Pokémon GO

LITG three years ago… oh boy.

LITG four years ago, closing comic book stores

I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, four years ago, five had chosen to, was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.

owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco. Don McGregor, Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre.

Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre. Rick Stasi , artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.

, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon. Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

