Mannequin Arrives On PC VR In Early Access This Week

Fast Travel Games will release an Early Access version of Mannequin for PC VR later this week, giving you a limited version of the game.

The game features asymmetric play for up to 5 players as aliens or Agents.

Mannequin allows close combat and social stealth as you mimic humans.

Agents use high-tech gadgets and strategy to neutralize alien threats.

VR developer Fast Travel Games has confirmed their social stealth VR game Mannequin will be out on PC VR this week in Early Access. The game has already been released on Meta Quest devices this year, as players can attempt to hide in the social stealth game where you're basically playing Prop Hunt as mannequin dolls. Now PC players will get to try out a sample of the game on Steam starting on June 20, as the team slowly works their way to giving the game a full release.

Mannequin

The world has stopped. Time is frozen. All attempts to make contact with the aliens have failed. Special Agents have been deployed to neutralize the threat once and for all. Mannequin is an asymmetric multiplayer game for up to 5 players, filled with suspense, social deduction, and fast, sudden action. Play as alien Mannequins and set up deadly ambushes by posing as humans frozen in time or as human Agents and wielding high-tech gadgets to neutralize the Mannequins from a distance. An extraterrestrial presence has appeared across the globe, and the world has stopped. All levels are populated with human First Responders frozen in time. In matches for up to 5 players, play as an alien Mannequin or join the human special forces as an Agent. Easy to pick up, skill is not measured in gunmanship but in how you outsmart your opponent.

POSE AS A HUMAN: Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans.

Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans. FIGHT AS AN AGENT: Agents specialize in ranged combat with an EMP Gun to neutralize the aliens. Use the EMF Reader to locate threats & EMP Generators for recharge and advantage in combat.

