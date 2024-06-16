Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #149, failsafe, Zur-En-Arrh

How Young Bruce Will Lend A Hand Going Forward (Batman #149 Spoilers)

We saw that the clone of Bruce Wayne made by Zur-En-Arrh was still hanging around on the streets of Gotham in Batman #149.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! In a previous unofficial preview of Batman #149, we saw that the clone of Bruce Wayne made by Zur-En-Arrh was still hanging around on the streets of Gotham, even though both had been defeated by Batman and Robin. In the official preview we also saw that the future for this Young Bruce was not looking positive. Even though things were looking up for the Batfamily as a whole.

He is aging to death and there is nothing to stop him. And because Young Bruce is as much a Bruce Wayne as Older Bruce, he chooses to do something pragmatic but insane, at just the right time.

He may not be a disposable Robin. But he is a disposable Bruce Wayne. And he really wants to give Batman a hand.

He just has to wait until he is aged right so that he is a perfect match for Bruce Wayne before chopping his hand off and leaving it all perfect for Older Bruce…

If you recall, at the end of Batman #134, Bruce Wayne, on secondment from his own universe to a Gotham which never had a Batman, lost a hand. Chopped right off, by that universe's version of Ghost-Maker, Ghost-Breaker. When everything turned to red.

It was a subtlety lost on some. And some wondered if they had seen it right, if it was an illusion and if the next issue would clarify things. Bleeding Cool showed the first page from Batman #135 if you prefer, and it was a lot more definitive. He was missing a hand. And was having to deal with the dismemberment.

Now further released art from Batman #900 doubles down on that. This is a Batman without a hand. His right hand as well. It was gthe Frank Miller/Klaus Janson Dark Knight Returns version of Batman who provided an answer.

A prosthetic robot hand. A mechanical replacement. Something akin to Luke Skywalker in Empire Strikes Back. And Batman, Bruce Wayne, is going to have a robot hand now.

To be fair, it came in handy every now and then. Only Mister Terrific knows the truth. For everyone else, Batman is in denial.

Turning health monitors on his costume off so that Barbara Gordon, as Oracle, can't identify that he is missing a hand.

And breaking Batfamily dining protocol. Now, at least, he will be able to eat at the table with an actual hand. Even if it isn't technically his own. What else he chooses to do with that hand in the privacy of his own Batcave at the new Pennyworth Manor, well, that's between him and the hundreds of watching, listening bats… Batman #149 by Chip Zdarsky and Michele Bandini is published on Tuesday by DC Comics.

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

