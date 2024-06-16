Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: El Dorado: The Golden City Builder

El Dorado: The Golden City Builder Will Be Out This Week

Playway has confirmed El Dorado: The Golden City Builder will be released for PC via Steam this week, along with a new trailer.

Article Summary El Dorado: The Golden City Builder launches on June 17, 2024 on Steam.

Build and manage a thriving city, appease Gods, and gather resources.

Engage in diplomacy or conquest to expand your empire’s reach.

Prepare for war, make sacrifices, and aim to become the ruler of El Dorado.

Indie game publisher PlayWay has confirmed the official release date for El Dorado: The Golden City Builder, as the game will arrive on June 17, 2024. The team dropped the info along with a new trailer, showing off the mechanics and gameplay, as you'll work to create the Golden City in this new strategy city-building title. Enjoy the trailer as it will be out on Monday.

El Dorado: The Golden City Builder

Your aim in the game of El Dorado: The Golden City Builder, is to create the mightiest empire of the whole Yucatan peninsula. Develop your early small settlement into a city bustling with life and dripping with gold. Build, develop, manage your resources and appease the Gods. Dominate other newly rising or existing settlements of other families through conquest or peaceful talks. Diplomacy or blood… it is your choice. As the Leader, you will be responsible for every building built on your territory, such as sawmills, temples, housing, barracks and many more. Skillfully plan your city as every path may play a vital role in managing your city. Well-planned zones of your empire will have a special impact on the proper and quickly develop your city. The fate of the citizens depends on you. There are many resources on your territory crucial for the development, conquest and keeping your empire stable. Some will be used for daily life, other resources will have a chance to become part of a variety of weapons – so vital to plan your skirmishes.

Without sacrifices, there is no game based on a mythical ancient tribe, right? God's favor is one of the basic and important quests in the game. Thanks to their approval your city will not only develop freely but also expand its borders and acquire greater military and political capabilities. Satisfy your Gods to avoid their wrath. You can make sacrifices through your Priest in places of worship such as temples. Choose an appropriate slave, organize a grand festival in honor of the chosen Deity and perform secret dark rituals to the delight of the audience. In return, you can expect divine protection from different cataclysms or an increase in yields from your farms and fields. Gold, riches, extraordinary development… it can't be that easy. Each repeating or grand one-time festival requires sacrifices. If you happen to forget about worship, the Deities will send many cataclysms to your empire or other problems that will hinder your development. Some will be more or less taxing, but it is always better to evade a lone lightning bolt striking your home and setting the city ablaze or a huge tornado wreaking havoc in your city. Plan well what and when you offer your Gods as no mortal has survived their wrath.

Every gold is paid for in blood and war is the easiest way to get rich fast. Plunder resources, earn slaves and conquer new land needed for development. Gods are not the only worry, there are other peoples and tribes aiming for the same goal as you. Organize military expeditions, and reinforce the war front or defense lines with resources, which will help in your skirmishes with the enemy. Skillful resource management during war will have an impact on whether your people will come back as victorious conquerors bearing gifts or losers. Fight for the title of the mightiest ruler of the Golden City, El Dorado!

