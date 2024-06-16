Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Akumi Agitogi, Audiobook, light novel, manga, My Happy Marriage, Yen Audio, Yen Press

My Happy Marriage: Yen Audio to Publish Audiobook Adaptation in Nov.

My Happy Marriage, the romantasy novel by Akumi Agitogi, is getting an English language audiobook adaptation from Yen Audio in November

Article Summary Yen Audio to release 'My Happy Marriage' audiobook in November.

Novel gained popularity with Netflix anime release in summer 2023.

Story unfolds a tale of romance, growth, and overcoming adversity.

English audiobook joins Yen Press's lineup of Japanese novel adaptations.

Yen Audio has announced the upcoming audiobook adaptation of the historical romantasy novel My Happy Marriage. Following the summer 2023 release of the anime adaptation on Netflix, My Happy Marriage has reached new heights of popularity, allowing fans to embark on an emotional journey of blooming romance, overcoming mistreatment, and developing self-confidence.

My Happy Marriage

By Akumi Agitogi

Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé's identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

My Happy Marriage joins Yen Audio's growing list of English audiobooks of popular Japanese light novels that have already spawned manga and anime spinoffs and even audio dramas in Japan. Yen Press already publishes the English translations of many of these light novels and their manga adaptations and spinoffs, so the English audiobooks are an ambitious addition to the lineup of the presentation of these bestselling stories across different mediums.

Yen On is the proud publisher of this breathtaking romance novel, and Yen Audio is thrilled to give fans the opportunity to listen to this charming story through its audiobook adaptation. The voice cast will be announced at a later date on the Yen Press social media pages. The audiobook will be available in November 2024.

