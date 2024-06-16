Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys, bad boys 5, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, film, sony pictures

Bad Boys Stars Reveal if They'd Return for a Fifth Film

Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence share their thoughts on what it would take for them to return for a fifth entry.

Article Summary Will Smith and Martin Lawrence open to 'Bad Boys 5' if it's warranted.

'Bad Boys 4' nails a hit with $100 million on opening weekend.

Potential for an international adventure teases franchise expansion.

Both stars prioritize meaningful storytelling over sequel profits.

Considering that the Bad Boys franchise has currently spawned four entries over the course of nearly three decades of existence, it's clearly proven itself to be popular with fans for its compelling blend of action and comedy. Even now, with the release of the fourth film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the big-budget flick has already earned its $100 million budget back during its opening weekend alone. But does that suggest that we should expect another follow-up with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence?

Bad Boys Stars Might Be Interested in Another Installment

While discussing the idea, Smith admits to EW, "As long as there's a reason [for another film] — I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say, and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful. Is there something that can happen in these characters' lives that is worth asking people to go to a movie theater for? And with [Bad Boys 4], the answer is a resounding yes." Lawrence later adds, "Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I'll keep trying to give them what they want. We'll have to see. You know, I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back."

Not too long ago, the director of the new entry admitted that there was interest in exploring an international adventure to escape its Miami roots, and while nothing is confirmed as of now, that does sound like grounds for a fresh story. Still, for those of you who have already witnessed the fourth installment, do you think that there are any possible openings for another Bad Boys movie, or do we just let this one close out with dignity?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!