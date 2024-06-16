Posted in: Comics | Tagged: iron man, newlitg

Marvel Cancelling Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 16th of June, 2024

Marvel cancelling Iron Man topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can read about comics, merch, TV, games, movies, and more.

Marvel cancelling Iron Man topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cancels Iron Man

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:

LITG two years ago, Better Call Saul

LITG three years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers

LITG four years ago, Emma Frost Statues

I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction. Here's what else people were reading yesterday.

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Statues

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.

writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo. Gisele Lagace , creator of Ménage à 3.

, creator of Ménage à 3. John Fleming, writer of Badasssical

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

