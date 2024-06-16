Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers
Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For September 2024
The Energon Universe listings have penultimate issues for Destro and Scarlett as well as more from Transformers and a Void Rivals collection.
The Energon Universe listings from the September 2024 solicits and solicitations from Image Comics, courtesy of Skybound, have penultimate issues for Destro and Scarlett as well as continuing for Transformers and a collection for Void Rivals. No GI Joe #1 yet though… will that be for October or November?
DESTRO #4 (OF 5)
STORY DAN WATTERS
ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER B, SIYA OUM
Destro's kill list:
• Chameleon
• Tomax
• Xamot
• Anyone who gets in his way.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18
TRANSFORMERS #12
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER B JORGE CORONA. MIKE SPICER
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
The fate of two worlds is decided here, as the Autobots and Decepticons make choices that will change the universe forever.
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT KAREN S. DARBOE
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE CHRIS STEVENS
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CORY WALKER
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11
SCARLETT #4 (OF 5)
STORY KELLY THOMPSON
ART MARCO FERRARI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A MARCO FERRARI
COVER B YASMINE PUTRI
COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE GLEB MELNIKOV
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE VASCO GEORGIEV
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CHUMA HILL
Scarlett has infiltrated the Arashikage for one purpose—locate and extract Jinx…but the true purpose of her best friend's mission becomes clear, and it's an enormous game changer for the entire Energon Universe!
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4
VOID RIVALS, VOL. 2 TP
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART LORENZO DE FELICI, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A COVER B | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE LORENZO DE FELICI
THE ENERGON UNIVERSE CONTINUES HERE! Darak and Solila traverse the northern wasteland— and there's no shortage of enemies in their way. But there's hope in the form of everyone's favorite Autobot Triple-Changer, Springer! The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN, LORENZO DE FELICI, and PATRICIO DELPECHE continue their critically acclaimed new series exploring the most shocking corners of the Energon Universe. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects VOID RIVALS #7–12
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #310
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART PAUL PELLETIER. TONY KORDOS FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT, NATHAN FAIRBAIRN
COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER, FRANCESCO SEGALA
THE BATTLE FOR SPRINGFIELD! Cobra Commander has a plan. And that means no one is safe, as the conflict between the Joes and Cobra escalates! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18