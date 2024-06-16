Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers

Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For September 2024

The Energon Universe listings have penultimate issues for Destro and Scarlett as well as more from Transformers and a Void Rivals collection.

Article Summary September 2024 Energon Universe issues unleash Destro and Scarlett's penultimate tales.

New Transformers comic adventures threaten to change two worlds forever.

Void Rivals Vol. 2 TP brings more Energon Universe with Autobot Triple-Changer, Springer.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #310 ignites the battle for Springfield in September.

The Energon Universe listings from the September 2024 solicits and solicitations from Image Comics, courtesy of Skybound, have penultimate issues for Destro and Scarlett as well as continuing for Transformers and a collection for Void Rivals. No GI Joe #1 yet though… will that be for October or November?

DESTRO #4 (OF 5)

STORY DAN WATTERS

ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B, SIYA OUM

Destro's kill list:

• Chameleon

• Tomax

• Xamot

• Anyone who gets in his way.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

TRANSFORMERS #12

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B JORGE CORONA. MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

The fate of two worlds is decided here, as the Autobots and Decepticons make choices that will change the universe forever.

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE CHRIS STEVENS

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CORY WALKER

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

SCARLETT #4 (OF 5)

STORY KELLY THOMPSON

ART MARCO FERRARI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A MARCO FERRARI

COVER B YASMINE PUTRI

COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE VASCO GEORGIEV

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CHUMA HILL

Scarlett has infiltrated the Arashikage for one purpose—locate and extract Jinx…but the true purpose of her best friend's mission becomes clear, and it's an enormous game changer for the entire Energon Universe!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

VOID RIVALS, VOL. 2 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A COVER B | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE LORENZO DE FELICI

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE CONTINUES HERE! Darak and Solila traverse the northern wasteland— and there's no shortage of enemies in their way. But there's hope in the form of everyone's favorite Autobot Triple-Changer, Springer! The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN, LORENZO DE FELICI, and PATRICIO DELPECHE continue their critically acclaimed new series exploring the most shocking corners of the Energon Universe. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects VOID RIVALS #7–12

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #310

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER. TONY KORDOS FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER, FRANCESCO SEGALA

THE BATTLE FOR SPRINGFIELD! Cobra Commander has a plan. And that means no one is safe, as the conflict between the Joes and Cobra escalates! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!