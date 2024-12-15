Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: john constantine

John Constantine: Hellblazer – Dead in America #11 Preview

John Constantine: Hellblazer - Dead in America #11 hits stores this week. Will Constantine's cross-country quest end in triumph, or has Death finally caught up with our favorite occult detective?

It's the end of the long road across America for John Constantine…and it could be the end for more than just his quest to take Dream's power out of the wrong hands! Constantine may have cheated Death before, but in the end, she always gets her man…

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER – DEAD IN AMERICA #11

DC Comics

0924DC211

0924DC212 – John Constantine: Hellblazer – Dead in America #11 Daniel Bayliss Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

It's the end of the long road across America for John Constantine…and it could be the end for more than just his quest to take Dream's power out of the wrong hands! Constantine may have cheated Death before, but in the end, she always gets her man…

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $4.99

