John Dolmayan Setting Up A Comics Grading Service, Trust Grading

John Dolmayan is an Armenian-American drummer and songwriter, best known as the drummer of System of a Down. and for being a prominent celebrity supporter of former President Donald Trump. But as a long-time comic book fan, he also opened a comic book shop, Torpedo Comics, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and published his own comic book, Ascencia as Wake Entertainment. Recently, he came to greater prominence selling Jim Lee's original artwork for the covers to X-Men #1 from 1991, with rumours of offers of the level of two-and-half-million dollars and more.

Dolmayan is well known in vintage comic book and original comic book art collecting circles as a serious collector. And now, according to trademark filings with the US Government, Dolmayan has registered the words "Trust Grading" to provide "comic book grading and authentication services". As it stands, the biggest comic book grading service in the market is CGC, which sponsor Bleeding Cool, as well as their rivals CBCS and PGX. Could Trust Grading be about to join them? They do appear to have been hiring for the warehouse.

Comic book slabbing and grading has had a boom period of late, over lockdown, as the comic book collectibility market has rocketed, with prices on high-demand books rapidly increasing, especially with new Marvel and DC TV shows and movies driving the collector appeal. This has also caused bottlenecks as demand outstripped supply, and for many companies, including prominent stores such as Mile High Comics, hiring people to grade the comic books that come in, with CGC announcing a recruitment drive. I wonder what Trust Grading will provide to ensure that trust, when they launch? And what kind of slabbing or authentication they will choose to do so?