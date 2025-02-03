Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: John Higgins, Razorjack

John Higgins Brings Razorjack To Quantum And WesterNoir

John Higgins brings his comic book series Razorjack to the Quantum anthology and the world of WesterNoir later this month.

John Higgins is bringing back Razorjack to Time Bomb's anthology comic book Quantum #11. With a brand-new, exclusive Razorjack story with colourist Sally Jane Hurst and a ten-page story that brings his long-time SF creation into the world of WesterNoir, the western horror series which features in the Quantum title. Co-creator of Greysuit with Pat Mills, John is best known for his work for 2000AD, alongside Marvel, DC and as the colourist for Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's The Killing Joke, for Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen, and for Rich Johnston and Simon Rohrmuller's Watchmensch. He also wrote and drew the Before Watchmen series, Curse Of The Crimson Corsair.

Razorjack was originally self-published by John Higgins as Jack Publishing but has been published by Com.X, Titan and Rebellion in Judge Dredd Megazine in the quarter of a century since. It tells the story of three college students who create an opening into The Twist Dimension and consequently become a target for the murderous Razorjack, bringing in the police to deal with a very different kind of killer. WesterNoir, originally created by writer Dave West and artist Gary Crutchley, first appeared as a black-and-white comic published by Accent UK. It has since been developed into a full-colour series of original graphic novels published by Time Bomb, with the WesterNoir stories in Quantum presenting new stories in the same setting.

John Higgins explained why this new outing for Razorjack appeals to him, saying "Razorjack is a creative itch, and regularly seeing Time Bomb creators at conventions. Recognising the enthusiasm and hard work that goes into independent publishing every time we had met up, I felt I was talking to like minded creators. A number of times Dave West and I had talked about working on something together, and finally we sat down and talked ideas. WesterNoir seemed like a comfortable fit for a Twisted Sister incursion. I felt the adventure template Dave and Jemma had in place was versatile enough to seamlessly slip a Razorjack time travel tale within a western supernatural setting. The WesterNoir premise allowed a neat little twist ending that the regular readers of Quantum will in the future be able to place in the jigsaw of clues [WesterNoir writers] Dave and Jemma have put into the mythology of their western world!"

Quantum, soon to enter its third year, has become a popular mainstay of the British indie comics scene. This has been in part due to its presence in British newsagents, a rare achievement for UK indie comic press. Featuring a collection of tales from 'worlds which are not our own', the anthology includes cult favourite stories such as Major Rakhana by Steve Tanner and Roland Bird, alongside new stories such as Space Banshee Exorcist by Katie Cunningham and Danielle Wiebe.

Quantum #11 is expected in UK newsagents towards the end of February, and will also soon be available to pre-order through Diamond UK. Subscriptions to Quantum direct from the publisher are available to UK residents. Visit Quantum Comics at patreon.com for more details.

