Juan José Ryp's Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty On Kickstarter By Fun Time Go

Juan José Ryp's Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty on Kickstarter from Fun Time Go with Bart Sears, David Hedgecock, Chase Marotz and the Xong Brothers

Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty is a new comic book from Bart Sears and Juan José Ryp, from new publisher Fun Time Go! and launching on Kickstarter, described as "an outrageous, chaos-blasted, sci-fi comedy about a cybernetic superhero and her wildly inappropriate dolphin sidekick." Basically, it's a time toilet.

The comic has been written by David Hedgecock and Chase Marotz, with designs from Bart Sears and drawn by Juan José Ryp, best known from Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press for collaborating with Warren Ellis on Black Summer and No Hero, Frank Miller's RoboCop 2 and Britannia with Peter Milligan. He also drew Wolverine and Moon Knight at Marvel Comics. Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty is coloured by the Xong Brothers of Sweet Paprika, Sugar Pop vs. Zombie Tramp

"In SUGAR BOMB, crimefighting cyborg Sugar Bomb responds to her partner's emergency signal, expecting danger — not a front row seat to the inaugural ride on a high-tech commode. But when Thom Dolphin's "green tech breakthrough" inadvertently flushes him into the next dimension, Sugar Bomb has to plunge in after him and headfirst into some seriously deep doo-doo. Trapped in a multiverse clogged with perils more horrific and horny than a truck stop porta-potty, Sugar Bomb and Thom must navigate their way back home or be wiped out for good! Action-packed, deranged, and unapologetically absurd, SUGAR BOMB: PORTAL-POTTY is what happens when sci-fi, satire, and toilet humor go supernova"

Among the crowdfunding rewards, backers will find collectible cover options by Juan José Ryp, Bart Sears, and industry standouts like John Royle, ShyGuyz, Rolando Mallada, and Uruki18, "Day One" special offers, including a Limited Edition Box Set that features 3-D and "Juanjo Artist's Edition" versions of the book and a Limited Edition Sugar Bomb Mousepad for all physical backers on Day One, featuring exclusive art by Juan José Ryp with colors by Ivan Nunes

"SUGAR BOMB may seem like a candy-colored thrill ride so sweet it makes dentists quiver, but it's so much more," says Chase Marotz. "At its core is a relationship between two misfits trying to make their way through an uncaring world (not to mention a series of bizarre dimensions). It's filled with action, packed with jokes, and tells an exciting story that keeps the pages turning. Juan José Ryp and Balram Banerjee have made this thing look better than anything else out there on the stands right now, and I'm so excited for people to see how much fun we've been having!"

Juan José Ryp says, "I've been doing dramatic, violent, and sometimes terrifying series, so when I came across SUGAR BOMB, an adventure series with a humorous tone and a hint of eroticism, I thought: 'Wow, this takes me out of my comfort zone — but it's great and fun! Let's do it!'"

"SUGAR BOMB is the third title in the Fun Time Go! Kickstarter Exclusive publishing lineup. This will be our fifth Kickstarter campaign and our first attempt at a superhero comic," says David Hedgecock. "Much like everything we do, this book will treat fans new and old to the sort of 'white glove' treatment sorely lacking in the comic industry today. Comic readers are incredible and deserve awesome things, so we're going to give it to them!"

Bart Sears is best known for drawing comics such as Justice League Europe, Batman, Warlord, Captain America, Weapon X, Sabretooth, X-O Manowar, Turok, Violator, The Helm, and The Masters. He also designed dolls and packaging, for the C.O.P.S., G.I. Joe, and World Wrestling Federation toy lines as well as X-Men dolls for ToyBiz. He ran his comic company, Ominous Press, joined CrossGen as an artist and art director. And he wrote art teaching column Brutes And Babes for Wizard Magazine and taught at The Kubert School. Most recently he was drawing Salbage for Eric July's Rippaverse.

Fun Time Go!, Inc. was formed by 15+ year comic industry veteran, David Hedgecock, in 2024. The company is ably managed by Editor-in-Chief, Chase Marotz, and VP of Publishing, Murphey Luedke.

