Julian Hanshaw, Krent Able Follow "I Feel Machine" With "I Feel Love"

Julian Hanshaw is a British cartoonist best known for his graphic novels The Art Of Pho, I'm Never Coming Back, and Tim Ginger. He also worked as a senior animator of childrens series such as Yoko! Jakamoko! Toto!, The Secret Show, and Charlie and Lola. Hanshaw won The Observer/Comica short story award in 2008 and became a graphic novelist.

Krent Able is a comic artist, illustrator and film-maker, whose comics first appeared in The Stool Pigeon in 2009. His work has since appeared in The Guardian, The NME and Vice, and in 2016 was the subject of an award-winning documentary about his work, Ink, Cocks & Rock 'N' Roll.

Together in September 2018, they edited I Feel Machine, a graphic anthology published though SelfMadeHero. Based on the theme of technology Hanshaw and Able invited prominent creators from around the world to contribute to the book, including Tillie Walden, Shaun Tan, Box Brown and Erik Svetof.

And now, it seems, they are working on a sequel. I Feel Love will be published by SelfMadeHero in February, with creators Anya Davidson, Cat Sims, Benjamin Marra, and Kelsey Wroten. Here's a look ahead.

Love makes the world go round. It can also turn your heart as black as coal. In the much anticipated follow up to their Eisner-nominated I Feel Machine, Julian Hanshaw and Krent Able curate a series of dystopian, satirical and psychological short fictions from artists Anya Davidson, Cat Sims, Benjamin Marra, and Kelsey Wroten that explore love's dark, twisted underbelly, and offer a much-needed tonic to everything that is sweet, cloying, and conventional. As unflinching as it is honest, I Feel Love questions the one emotion that is meant to make us feel good – but often does the exact opposite.

