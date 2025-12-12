Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: graphic novel, Katia Vecchio, Memories Of Giselle

Katia Vecchio Makes Her Image Comics Debut With Memories Of Giselle

Katia Vecchio will make her Image Comics debut with Memories of Giselle, a hard-hitting coming-of-age tale for July 2026.

The graphic novel follows siblings facing childhood trauma and the silence around it.

Memories of Giselle is a deeply compassionate, coming-of-age story about memory and healing.

Perfect for fans of Zoe Thorogood, Allie Brosh, and Kate Beaton's intimate graphic memoirs.

Critically acclaimed cartoonist Katia Vecchio of Silver Vessels and Painted will make her Image Comics debut with the forthcoming original graphic novel, Memories of Giselle, a hard-hitting coming-of-age tale for July 2026.

"As Memories of Giselle unfolds with quiet inevitability, a brother and sister move through the fragile terrain of a childhood marked by hidden abuse, silence, and loss. Giselle is pursued by the memory of her late grandmother and by a single, recurring image—an empty boat—an emblem of the truth she has spent years repressing. As adolescence draws her into the bewildering realms of desire, vulnerability, and trust, the fractured pieces of her past begin to align, revealing a story long buried and the shadow it has cast over her and her brother's present-day lives. Memories of Giselle is a haunting, deeply compassionate coming-of-age novel that explores the slippery nature of memory, the psychological wounds we walk with, and the fierce, quiet bravery required to reclaim a life shaped by trauma… Perfect for readers who enjoyed Zoe Thorogood's It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Allie Brosh's Solutions and Other Problems, and Kate Beaton's Ducks."

"Memories of Giselle is the story I needed to tell in order to give shape to experiences that often remain unspoken," said Vecchio. "My hope is that readers will find, in Giselle's journey, the courage to look at their own pain with compassion, and to understand that acceptance begins with acknowledging what we've had to carry." Memories of Giselle will be published in comic book shops on the 17th of June 2026, and in the bookstore market on the 14th of July 2026.

