Kaya #32 Preview: Future Rebel With a Cause

Kaya #32 jumps to the future for a standalone tale of rebellion! Perfect entry point featuring Riley Rossmo backup story.

Article Summary Kaya #32 offers a standalone future tale as Kaya leads her army in rebellion—perfect for new readers and fans.

Features a Riley Rossmo backup story, abundant back matter, and releases December 17th from Image Comics.

An ideal jumping-on point for those seeking adventure and rebellion in Kaya's thrilling universe.

Visit Kaya's future once again as she attempts to lead her army to victory in "KAYA The REBEL". A stand alone issue between story arcs, and a perfect jumping on point for new readers. These issues, featuring a backup story by RILEY ROSSMO (The Moon Is Following Us), plus tons of back matter, are a favourite among Kaya fans.

KAYA #32

Image Comics

1025IM0382

1025IM0383 – Kaya #32 Juni Ba Cover – $3.99

(W/A/CA) Wes Craig

In Shops: 12/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

