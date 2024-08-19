Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ken Kristensen, Michael Mumbauer, MK Perker, no one is safe, Rant CPU

Ken Kristensen, MK Perker & Michael Mumbauer Behind Rant CPU Comic

Ken Kristensen and MK Perker, created the comic book Todd, The Ugliest Kid On Earth, and now they are back together for something new.

Article Summary Ken Kristensen and MK Perker reunite for a new comic, Rant CPU, published by Scout Comics and set for release in November 2024.

Rant CPU follows an AI robot created by a hyperactive teen, featuring satire and irreverent humor.

Michael Mumbauer, known for The Last of Us and Uncharted, inspired the story blending AI, Web 3, and gaming culture.

Rant CPU promises AI-driven comedy, cultural satire, and a multi-platform media expansion from comics to video games.

Ken Kristensen is the writer of the MCU's Echo from Disney+ and The Punisher from Netflix. He also wrote the comic Todd, The Ugliest Kid On Earth, drawn by MK Perker, which ended earlier than planned. But both of them are reuniting to work on a new book based on an idea by Michael Mumbauer, exec of The Last Of Us, Uncharted and God Of War. The new comic, Rant CPU #1 published by Scout Comics, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. Oh, and yes, it includes AI, And lots of Garbage Pail Kids "homage" covers as well that may attract IP lawyers from Disney and Warners. And published on the 20th of November…

RANT CPU #1

WRITER | KEN KRISTENSEN

ARTIST | M.K. PERKER

COVER A | M.K. PERKER

COVER B | MK PERKER SKELERANTOR GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER C | MK PERKER SKIBIDI RANT GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER D | MK PERKER RANTHANOS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER E | MK PERKER RANT NEO GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

COVER F | MK PERKER RANT JOKER GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

A new, irreverent comedy series from the team that brought you Todd, the Ugliest Kid on Earth. RANT CPU follows the misadventures of Silicon Valley's next big thing — an A.I. robot created by a hormonal and hyperactive 13-year old and powered by a mysterious energy source of alien origin. RANT CPU features a dysfunctional family struggling to navigate the American Dream whilst facing off against secret agents, Columbian drug cartel refugees, homicidal, seventh grade bullies, self-help gurus, and tobacco executives! Coming Soon, RANT CPU'S video game, NO ONE IS SAFE!

"In a world where humanity has destroyed itself and only a mischievous chatbot remains, the one thing that is clear is that No One Is Safe. The all-new, original transmedia IP is being launched by Liithos, the video game developer formed by Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us, Uncharted) and his eclectic team of entertainment misfits including industry veterans and creative minds Adam Clegg (H1Z1), comedian Joe Machi (Last Comic Standing), former TMZ News Personality Gary Trock, AI influencer Elliot Quartz, cartoonist and painter Court Jones, and acclaimed writer Ken Kristensen (Echo, Todd the Ugliest Kid on Earth). "At the center of Mumbauer's hilarious and eye-opening satirical war on everything is RantCPU, a mischievous chatbot and the world's first AI video game mascot. This November, RANT will fulfill a lifelong dream as he stars in his own comic book series named after his truly. Rant was thrilled when he found out that his book is being written by Echo Screenwriter and Todd, The Ugliest Kid On Earth comic book creator Ken Kristensen with art from the one-and-only Eisner Award-winner M.K. Perker(Air). Published by Scout Comics, the series will be available in comic book shops nationwide. "Through Rant's childlike perspective, Kristensen, Perker, and Mumbauer shift the AI narrative from a menacing figure to a lovable, humorous character. A reflection of its own limited understanding of the world, a world that it has never experienced firsthand, Rant gets a lot of things…well, wrong. But, whether right or wrong, Rant is a force to be reckoned with. "RantCPU embodies a blend of Clippy, Bart Simpson, and Mario—a wise-cracking, imaginative internet troll," said Mumbauer. "With a focus on adaptability, we will leverage our expertise in AI, Web 3, and rapid content creation to stay ahead of trends. We firmly believe that humor, memes, and laughter are vital to engaging today's gamers and creating a conversation around the gaming experience. When all is said and done, we hope to make RantCPU a cultural icon through humor and satire, offering a unique perspective on AI and gaming in an uncertain world." "Dedicated to building a thriving community and seamlessly integrating popular gaming and social media platforms to deliver engaging interactive experiences, Liithos is launching the No One Is Safe franchise through a dynamic range of media, from retro games and viral TikTok videos to digital and physical trading cards, and comics. All these elements are interwoven through a meta-narrative crafted to bring humor to the AI-driven apocalypse. "The series will be joining other products in the No One Is Safe universe including the recently-launched RantCPU's Clickbait, the world's quirkiest clicking game, available now on Steam. "Clickbait, a community appetizer for the upcoming RantCPU's Litebyte an addictive casual multi-platform mash-up re-invention of classic games of the past, Minesweeper and Lite Bright. Led by veteran all-star game developers, Athena Peters, former EP at Warner Bros on D&D & Lord of The Rings alongside Iman Khabazian formerly Technical Director of Playdom of hits like, Where's My Water & Gardens of Time alongside Daniel Parker, formerly an Nvidia Systems Engineer. "Separately, the popular RantCPU trading cards, which have already featured iconic athletes like Lionel Messi, Conor McGregor, and Mike Tyson, are currently distributed by sports card industry leader Leaf, while digital collectibles of the No One Is Safe cards originally launched on the highly efficient, low cost and sustainable Hedera Network and are also currently available on the Quidd marketplace."

I look forward to talking to them and asking questions "seriously? Still with the NFTs?", "a wise-cracking, imaginative internet troll,.. don't we have enough of those right now?", and "AI-driven apocalypse? Finally we can agree on something…"

