Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Mastiff, Nomad Monkey, Tunnels

VR Horror Title Tunnels Reveals Mid-May Launch Date

Aftera few months of teasing and testing the game out, Tunnels has an official release date for Meta Quest, comin out next month

Article Summary VR horror game Tunnels gets an official mid-May release date on Meta Quest.

Experience claustrophobic terror and eerie survival in immersive single-player gameplay.

Dive into spine-chilling adventures via ziplines, underground lakes, and sheer cliffs.

Free-to-play multiplayer mode offers teamwork and survival with customization options.

VR publisher Mastiff and developer Nomad Monkey have confirmed the official release date for their latest game, Tunnels, which is set to arrive next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this game has been designed to be an intense, claustrophobic VR horror game, as you are trapped deep underground looking for a way out. All you have is flashlight and your own judgment on how to explore the vast array of winding tunnels without suffocating to death or succumbing to the horrors that lurk around every corner. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on Meta Quest on May 15, 2025.

Tunnels

Tunnels is a heart-pounding, claustrophobia-inducing VR horror experience in which players are trapped deep underground in an abandoned mine shaft. Armed with only their wits, they'll explore suffocating passageways and encounter horrors lurking in the shadows. Will players escape with their sanity intact, or will the tunnels claim them and their friends forever?

Claustrophobic Terror: Squeeze through narrow crevices, feel the walls closing in, and fight to keep your sanity as the mine and the creatures within it collapse in on the players.

Squeeze through narrow crevices, feel the walls closing in, and fight to keep your sanity as the mine and the creatures within it collapse in on the players. Immersive Single-Player Adventure: Players are engulfed in boundary-pushing VR gameplay as they embark on a story-driven plunge into suffocating darkness, relying solely on a lone voice over the radio to survive.

Players are engulfed in boundary-pushing VR gameplay as they embark on a story-driven plunge into suffocating darkness, relying solely on a lone voice over the radio to survive. Nightmarish Gameplay Variety: Players must plunge into eerie underground lakes, zipline over bottomless chasms, and scale sheer cliffs—all while evading the nightmarish creatures lurking in the depths.

Players must plunge into eerie underground lakes, zipline over bottomless chasms, and scale sheer cliffs—all while evading the nightmarish creatures lurking in the depths. Free-to-Play Multiplayer: Beyond the premium single-player campaign, Players can team up with friends and strangers in the free-to-play online co-op mode where survival depends on teamwork or betrayal.

Beyond the premium single-player campaign, Players can team up with friends and strangers in the free-to-play online co-op mode where survival depends on teamwork or betrayal. Customize Your Survivor: Players can customize their multiplayer character with unique gear and show off their style as they confront the mine's horrors together with friends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!