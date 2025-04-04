Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E07: "Germination" Exclusive Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, including our exclusive sneak peek at S01E07: "Germination."

Why is this week a special week for co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society? There are two reasons. First, Season 1 Episode 7: "Germination" is the show's first episode in its new NBC time slot: Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Moving away from a pretty stacked Sunday night programming schedule was a smart move because it will give the show a chance to breathe and continue growing an audience (delayed viewing has been a big boost). Second – and we will readily admit that this one is a bit selfish – this is the first time we have an exclusive clip to pass along. In our preview rundown below, you can check out the official overview, image gallery, and promo trailer. In addition, our sneak peek offers some interesting insights into Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Joel's (Matthew Davis) affair – and what keeps the two coming back. Of course, the two getting found together in bed by Olga doesn't exactly help their situation – or the fact that Joel's wife has been "Blowing Up" the phone…

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E07: "Germination" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 7: "Germination" – Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) faces unexpected challenges at work. Brett (Ben Rappaport) feels pressure launching his car restoration business. Birdie (Melissa Fumero) grows more involved in a tempting affair. In flash-forwards, Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) marriage faces new hurdles when law enforcement seeks answers. Directed by Erin Feeley and written by Bridget Bedard, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

