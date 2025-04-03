Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Tom Taylor

Al Ewing To Replace Tom Taylor On Detective Comics Annual 2025

Al Ewing to Replace Tom Taylor on Detective Comics Annual 2025 as Batman comes to Britain to solve a manor house murder

Originally solicited as written by Detective Comics series writer Tom Taylor, Absolute Green Lantern, All-New Venom, and Immortal Thor writer Al Ewing has come on board to write the new Detective Comics Annual 2025 for DC Comics, as revealed yesterday on social media for what we dubbed Al Ewing Day.

Tom Taylor wrote on Bluesky, "Unfortunately, I had to step aside from the upcoming Detective Comics Annual. But the great Al Ewing stepped in to write an awesome story with Stefano Raffaele, John McCrea, and Fico Ossio on art. There's also a backup by Joshua Hale Fialkov and Mike Norton. Have a sneak peek."

Al Ewing wrote on Bluesky, "I get to write Batman coming to my town to solve a bizarre murder mystery. It's been a lot of fun taking my first swing at the World's Greatest Detective, so hopefully, you'll all join us to puzzle out why a murder victim would scrawl 'BATMAN! DO NOT SOLVE MY MURDER!' in their own blood…"

"Batman, do not solve my murder." Those are the words, written in blood, that the World's Greatest Detective has found next to the body of a dead billionaire. Clues are few in this dead man's home, save for a book with the alarming title "How to End The Universe." Now, armed only with questions, Batman must set off to England to solve a murder against the deceased's wishes."

Detective Comics 2025 Annual is a journey across the pond and to the limits of time and space itself. Then, writer Joshua Hale Fialkov and artist Mike Norton bring you a tale of Batman teaming up with one of the most brilliant deductive minds in Gotham: David Rosales, seventh grader… it will be published on the 30th of April, 2025.

