Haunted House Renovator Will Come Out in Mid-April

Drive away the spirits that haunt a home, and then give it a fabulous makeover in the weirdly addictive Haunted House Renovator

Indie game developer Image Power and publisher PlayWay have confirmed that Haunted House Renovator will be released later this month. As you might suspect, this is like all simulator renevator titles, as you'll work on a haunted home to clear it of spirits and make it look all nice again. So it's a partial ghost hunter, a partial home renovation sim, all kinds of weird fun making a hanuted home liveable again. We have more info on the game here and the latest trailer above, as it will be released on April 6, 2025.

Haunted House Renovator

Become a paranormal renovator! Explore and renovate haunted locations as you deal with pesky spirits that have fun at your expense! Decide if you want to be mean or nice to banished entities, you can also adopt some! Restore old furniture and decorate the interiors as you see fit! Make a profit!

Immersive FPP gameplay – first-person paranormal renovator simulator with magical tools and emphasis on banishing hauntings

– first-person paranormal renovator simulator with magical tools and emphasis on banishing hauntings Spooky, not scary – it's all about the atmosphere rather than actual fear

– it's all about the atmosphere rather than actual fear Rich bestiary of paranormal phenomena – face various hauntings and curses

– face various hauntings and curses Moral choices – exorcise ghosts gently or use more radical methods

– exorcise ghosts gently or use more radical methods Unrestricted creativity – decorate and renovate according to your vision

– decorate and renovate according to your vision Unique supernatural entities – discover new types of ghosts, including a characteristic mischievous gremlin, a "sociable" Shiba Inu ghost , and Fantasioom Broom

– discover new types of ghosts, including a characteristic mischievous gremlin, a "sociable" Shiba Inu , and Fantasioom Broom Expansive upgrade system – for your tools and abilities

– for your tools and abilities Making companions – if you manage to tame a haunting , it will stay by your side and assist you in your missions

– if you manage to tame a , it will stay by your side and assist you in your missions Help for inexperienced players – press the middle mouse button to automatically equip the right tool or use the Camera to photograph hauntings and learn how to deal with them

press the middle mouse button to automatically equip the right tool or use the Camera to photograph hauntings and learn how to deal with them Dark, suggestive audiovisual setting – feel the unease flowing from every corner

– feel the unease flowing from every corner Diverse storyline – influence the course of the story with your choices

