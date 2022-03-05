Kevin Smith Launches New Comic Line, Secret Stash, From Dark Horse

Kevin Smith is best known as a writer and director of his View Askew movies, as an entertainer and podcaster, and host of Comic Shop Men, but also has a history in writing comic books, whether on Marvel/DC characters like Green Arrow, Batman and Daredevil, or his View Askew characters such as Jay And Silent Bob. But, after Dark Horse published his prequel to his Masters Of The Universe animated series, it looks like Kevin Smith is to make that relationship a little more permanent, with a new line of comics named after his comic book story, Secret Stash Press. And including brand new creations from Smith.

The Secret Stash Press line will launch in the autumn with Kevin Smith's Masquerade, an eight-issue masked avenger tale about a budding vigilante. It will be followed by Quick Stops, an ongoing anthology series set in the world of Smith's View Askewniverse movies, featuring characters from Clerks, Mallrats, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back and more. Smith's publishing plans go beyond his own books as he plans to expand the line to include titles from other creators as well. Odds are… Walt Flanagan? Marc Andreyko? We'll see.

"I've been a fan of Kevin's films for years. The fact is, we have much in common. We've both worked in our own comic shops, worked in the film business, but most of all, have a passionate love for the comics medium. It only makes sense for us to finally team up and I am extremely proud to announce his exciting new line of comic books and graphic novels here at Dark Horse. Kevin has a brilliant, creative mind and I can't wait to see what he has in store for all of us."—Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics President and Founder "2022 marks the 25th anniversary of my comic book store, Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash. And after a quarter-century of selling comics, the Secret Stash is going to MAKE our own comics! Following the recipe written by Mike Richardson aeons ago when he turned his comic shop into a legendary comic book publisher, the Secret Stash is ready to take the next step in its evolution. I'm ecstatic for Secret Stash Press to become a part of the Dark Horse multimedia empire and I hope our books will bring new customers into comic shops and delight regular readers from all around the world."—Kevin Smith.