Kissing At The End Of The World… The Power Fantasy, X-Men & Imperial

Kieron Gillen posted the following Caspar Wijngaard art to Instagram, for the Final Order Cut Off for comic stores to order The Power Fantasy #8 on Monday. Playing up on some criticism of this series as well as his recent run on Immortal X-Men at Marvel Comics, for which The Power Fantasy has been seen as a somewhat thematic sequel.

"Kissing at other end of the world? Maybe we are just another X-Men comic?" And adding on BlueSky, "Of course, this isn't true, because we've broken the one bit of firm editorial guidance I got when I started working in the X-Office. Nick Lowe told me "There must be kissing by issue 5"! We blew it by waiting until issue 8." Only for Marvel editor Nick Lowe to add "I'm just proud you finally learned the lesson, Kieron." What Kieron Gillen probably didn't expect was Marvel Comics to response in kind, posting out this image spinning out of X-Manhunt Omega and into Jonathan Hickman's new Imperial series a few hours later….

Saying "The end of the beginning. 'Imperial' by Jonathan Hickman is coming this summer!" and showing Professor Xavier and the resurrected Lilandra kissing at the end of the world…

POWER FANTASY #8 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250546

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Eliza Hellbound saved the world. When written like that, it sounds like a good thing. The Power Fantasy finally explores what makes the ultimate good girl gone bad tick-tick-tick. In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99 IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR250348

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Marco Checchetto

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $6.99

