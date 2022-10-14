Lady Qi'ra, Darth Vader, Knights Of Ren Join Star Wars: Hidden Empire

Lady Qi'ra, Darth Vader, The Knights Of Ren, feature on Star Wars: Hidden Empire connecting variant covers by Steven Cummings. Following Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters and Star Wars: Crimson Reign, writer Charles Soule will complete his trilogy of Star Wars comic book events this November in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. The five-issue limited series will continue to spotlight returning character from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lady Qi'ra. Since her comics debut, organised crime leader Qi'ra set her bold overarching plan in motion: ridding the galaxy of the Sith. The series will be drawn by artist Steven Cummings, who also worked on Star Wars: Crimson Reign. In addition, Cummings has crafted a connecting piece for all five issues. These variant covers show some of the stars of the saga including Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, the Knights of Ren, and more key characters who will take sides in the upcoming conflict.

"The mysterious syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader Lady Qi'ra have become the galaxy's most wanted criminals, as Emperor Palpatine realizes the scope of Qi'ra's plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve, and with the help of the Knights Of Ren and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight!" And for a better look, we can turn it on its head.

Charles Soule states "Hidden Empire is set between Episodes V and VI. So, there are things this story can do and things it can't. That said, I think it will deliver a deeply satisfying conclusion to Qi'ra's arc here, and readers will understand how her choices in this story impacted events all across the Star Wars galaxy at this time. As with many of the comics and novels and ancillary stories beyond the films, the idea is to deepen the experience and understanding of the characters. There are direct connections here to both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — and beyond — and I think the fans will be very happy."

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVE CUMMINGS

Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS – 75960620457100151

On Sale 11/16 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVE CUMMINGS

Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS – 75960620457100231

On Sale 12/7 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVE CUMMINGS

Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS

On Sale 2/8 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVE CUMMINGS

Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS

On Sale March 2023 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVE CUMMINGS

Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS

On Sale April 2023