LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War

Sinister War is the big Spider-Man event from Marvel Comics, with Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War increasing their frequency. But that may have hit a few bumpers and the schedule is being spread out into September when it was meant to conclude in August. Here are the new changes:

Sinister War #1 is still up for the 14th of July.

Amazing Spider-Man #71 skips a week from the 21st of July to the 28th. No biggie.

But that means Sinister War #2 skips from the 28th of July to the 4th of August.

Sinister War #3 skips from the 4th of August to the 18th of August.

Amazing Spider-Man #72 skips a week from the 11th of August to the 25th of August.

Sinister War #4 jumps from the 18th of August three weeks to the 1st of September 2021.

Amazing Spider-Man #73 jumps from August the 25th to the 8th of September.

Here's how Marvel Comics pitched Sinister War.

This July, an all-out war between two of Spider-Man's greatest villains and their own Sinister Sextets erupts in SINISTER WAR! Exploding out of Nick Spencer's pulse-pounding run on Amazing Spider-Man, this all-new series pits Doctor Octopus's Sinister Six against Vulture's Savage Six in a war that puts all of New York City in the crossfire. These deadly groups of foes are out for blood: Spider-Man's and each other's! With art by Mark Bagley, SINISTER WAR will be the latest epic in Spencer's transformative work on the Spider-Man mythos, packed with even more surprising developments including the grand return of Doctor Octopus! "Nick Spencer always goes big," says Editor Nick Lowe, "and this is his biggest story yet through this series and the concurrent issues of Amazing Spider-Man, so clear some room on your 'Best Comics Ever' shelf."

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN! Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere! On Sale 7/14!