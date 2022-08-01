Laura Perlmutter's Lawsuit, Alleging Stolen DNA, Can Continue

Bleeding Cool has covered at length the legal battle between Marvel Entertainment Chairman and multi-billionaire Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura Perlmutter, against Canadian tycoon Harold Peerenboom, for seven years. Beginning with a disagreement over who should ruin the tennis court in their private Palm Beach residential area, it blew up into allegations of hate mail campaigns and false flag operations. DNA theft, and the staff of Marvel Comics being used for research purposes. Recently libel suits against the Perlmutters were dismissed, and it looked like this particular Jarndyce vs. Jarndyce was coming to an end.

Laura Perlmutter, named in earlier suits by Perenboom and notable for being on former President Donald Trump's Inauguration Committee, filed a lawsuit accusing New York law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, who represented Perenboom, of "maliciously prosecuting a lawsuit" that Laura says falsely claimed she was behind a hate-mail campaign. And accuses the firm, and a former partner Michael Bowen, of "a conscious indifference to the consequences of their actions," including seeking prosecution based on stolen DNA test results that she says falsely implicated her. The lawsuit states that "Mrs. Perlmutter has suffered years of false accusations and has been the target of salacious and outrageous malicious prosecution at the hands of Kasowitz Benson and Bowen, and, as a result, has suffered emotional distress and financial harm to the tune of tens of millions of dollars."

Kasowitz Benson stated to Reuters that the claims are frivolous, meritless, and false. Emily Thall, chief marketing officer for the firm, told Bloomberg that the "allegations are as false as the false denials she and her husband made in the underlying lawsuit concerning their involvement in the hate-mail campaign against Mr. Peerenboom."

Now a Palm Beach County, Florida judge Judge Joseph Curley has refused to dismiss the lawsuit, as Laura Perlmutter does not need to wait to sue before an appeal is filed in an earlier lawsuit brought against her by Peerenboom. Law360 summarised this as "Kasowitz Must Keep Fighting Accusations It Framed Woman."

Reuters reports Perlmutter's attorney Joshua Dubin states that this ruling "brings us another step closer to a full airing of the facts in this case, which we believe will ensure that those who wrongfully accused Laura Perlmutter are held accountable."