Leslie Vedder & Karyn Lee's Lesbian Robin Hood Graphic Novel for 2027

The Princess and the Outlaw graphic novel by Leslie Vedder and Karyn Lee is a" swashbuckling, sapphic retelling of the legend of Robin Hood"

The Princess and the Outlaw graphic novel hits shelves in summer 2027 with art by Karyn Lee.

Jenna Lettice of Random House Graphic acquires rights; Leslie Vedder's passion project comes to life.

Vedder draws from a lifelong love of Robin Hood, inspired by her own "queer project of the heart."

The Princess and the Outlaw graphic novel by Leslie Vedder and Karyn Lee is a "swashbuckling, sapphic retelling of the legend of Robin Hood, in which the heroine and her lady love, Maid Marian, secretly work together to save Robin from a curse and solve the mystery behind King Richard's disappearance in order to save Nottingham from the wretched Prince John and his greedy sheriff".

Jenna Lettice at Random House Graphic has acquired world rights to The Princess and the Outlaw, and publication is set for summer 2027. Leslie Vedder's agents, Ellen Goff and Carrie Hannigan at HG Literary, and Karyn Lee's agent, Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency, negotiated the deal.

Leslie Vedder posted "I have a graphic novel coming!! The Princess and the Outlaw—a Sapphic Robin Hood retelling full of fun and forest magic. The art will be by the brilliant @karynslee !! It feels strange to share good news at a time like this. But this really has been the queer project of my heart for so many years. I so badly wanted a genderflipped Robin Hood who's a total rogue and troublemaker and goes head over heels for pretty girls! (The first Robin Hood I ever fell for was a red fox, and that swagger will always be true Robin Hood to me :) This is the project I came back to time and time again, and I am over the moon to get to see Robin and Marian and a whole host of magical forest guardians come to life in beautiful art!

Leslie Vedder graduated from San Francisco State University with a B.A. in creative writing and is the author of Bone Spindle. Karyn S Lee is a senior designer at Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and received her BFA from Pratt Institute in Communications Design.

