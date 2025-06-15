Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alex Puvilland, leuyen pham

LeUyen Pham And Alex Puvilland To Draw First Madeline Graphic Novel

John Bemelmans Marciano's first Madeline graphic novel to be drawn by Eisner-nominated husband and wife team, LeUyen Pham and Alex Puvilland.

Article Summary John Bemelmans Marciano launches a new Madeline graphic novel set in Nazi-occupied France.

Madeline joins child Resistance fighters in the Paris underground in this bold reimagining.

The graphic novel will be illustrated by Eisner-nominated duo LeUyen Pham and Alex Puvilland.

Viking Children’s Press will publish the new Madeline graphic novel worldwide in 2027.

John Bemelmans Marciano is the grandson of Ludwig Bemelmans, author of the original Madeline books, which follow the daily adventures of Madeline, a seven-year-old girl attending a boarding school in Paris with eleven other girls, under the care of their teacher, Miss Clavel. The first book was published in 1939 and proved to be a success, so Bemelmans wrote many sequels in the 1940s and 1950s. The series was continued by Bemelmans' grandson, John Bemelmans Marciano, and has sold many millions and spawned a film, a short film, and an animated series.

John Bemelmans Marciano has written and illustrated sequels such as Madeline and the Cats of Rome, Merci: The Always-Be-Polite Book, Madeline's Tea Party, Madeline at the White House and more, as well as The Witches of Benevento series. But now he has sold rights to the first as-yet-untitled Madeline graphic novel, in which Madeline finds refuge in the Paris underground with a gang of child thieves-turned-Resistance fighters in Nazi-occupied France, to be drawn by the Eisner-nominated husband and wife team of LeUyen Pham and Alex Puvilland.

Tamar Brazis at Viking Children's Press has bought world rights to the graphic novel, to be published in 2027. John Bemelmans Marciano's agent, Jill Grinberg at Jill Grinberg Literary Management, LeUyen Pham's agent, Holly McGhee at Pippin Properties and Alex Puvilland's agent, Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary, negotiated the sale.

Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!